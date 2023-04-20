Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Shashi Tharoor says Surat court dismissing Rahul Gandhi's plea 'exceptional'; and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Shashi Tharoor says Surat court dismissing Rahul Gandhi's plea 'exceptional'; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 20, 2023 01:03 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Isn't it exceptional?': Shashi Tharoor on court dismissing Rahul Gandhi's plea

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday reacted to the Surat Court's dismissal of Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the 2019 defamation case. Tharoor said the Surat court said Rahul Gandhi has not been able to show any exceptional circumstances to grant astay on conviction. "Isn't it exceptional enough to get a 2 years sentence for criminal defamation? Just long enough to be disqualified from Parliament," Tharoor tweeted. Read more

Shashi Tharoor(PTI)
Shashi Tharoor(PTI)

'Don't think winning IPL title would help': Ex-India selector's point-blank verdict on Samson's Team India chances

The Rajasthan Royals faced a narrow 10-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in the 2023 Indian Premier League game on Wednesday night. In a relatively low-scoring game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the RR were given a 155-run target to secure a fifth win in the season; however, Sanju Samson's men were restricted to 144/6 in 20 overs on a rather slow surface, despite a positive start. Read more

Tara Sutaria says 'call me Ariel' in see-through bralette and skirt for dreamy Little Mermaid shoot. All pics inside

One thing everyone can agree on is that Tara Sutaria is a fashion and beauty trendsetter in her own right. The actor never shies away from experimenting with colours, varying silhouettes and the latest trends. Her style is always chic, classic, soft feminine and bold. Read more

Patrick Graham says Dancing On The Grave is different because it tries to understand Shakereh Namazi, what motivated her

The upcoming docuseries Dancing On The Grave, which arrives on Prime Video on April 21, documents the sudden disappearance and the subsequent investigation of the gruesome murder of a high-profile and wealthy heiress named Shakereh Khaleeli (maiden name Namazie), who belonged to an illustrious family in Bangalore. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
shashi tharoor rahul gandhi ipl + 1 more
shashi tharoor rahul gandhi ipl
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out