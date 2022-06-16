Afternoon brief: Train set ablaze in Bihar amid protests against Agnipath scheme, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Train set ablaze as protests against Agnipath scheme escalate in Bihar

A passenger train was set ablaze at Chhapra in Saran district as protests against the Agnipath scheme for short-term induction of personnel in the armed forces escalated in Bihar on Thursday. Stone-throwing was reported from Ara railway station as the protestors resorted to picketing and road blockades across the state. Read more

Seven killed after SUV falls into well in MP’s Chhindwara

Seven people were killed, while three others were critically injured after an SUV in which they were travelling fell into a dry well in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district. All were reportedly residents of Lendagendi village, and were returning from a wedding ceremony. Read more

Assam: Portion of bridge collapses in Baksa district amid torrential rains

A portion of a bridge collapsed in Subankhata area of Baksa district in Assam on Wednesday due to the incessant rainfall and the rise in the water level of Dihing river. In a video posted by news agency ANI, people can be seen standing on either side of the collapsed bridge. Read more

Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and other Test squad members leave for England, BCCI shares photos

India's Test players have left for England where they will play the postponed fifth Test from their 2021 series in the country. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared photos of the players at the airport and in flight ahead of the tour. Read more

Amber Heard admits she still 'loves' Johnny Depp with all her heart, says their marriage was 'deeply broken'

Actor Johnny Depp won the defamation case against his wife Amber Heard on June 1. In a new interview since the verdict, Amber said that she 'loves' Johnny Depp with all her heart. In the same interview, Amber also said that during their relationship she did some ‘horrible and humiliating’ things. Read more

