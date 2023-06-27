Home / India News / Afternoon brief: ‘Why Pak does not have triple talaq,’ says PM Modi in poll-bound MP; and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: ‘Why Pak does not have triple talaq,’ says PM Modi in poll-bound MP; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 27, 2023 01:10 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Why Pak does not have triple talaq': In poll-bound MP, Modi pitches for Uniform Civil Code

Had triple talaq been a significant tenet of Islam, then why Pakistan, Indonesia, and Bangladesh do not have triple talaq, PM Modi said in Bhopal on Tuesday as he addressed the party workers at the election-bound state. Read more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP booth workers at a meeting under the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot' campaign, in Bhopal, Tuesday.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP booth workers at a meeting under the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot' campaign, in Bhopal, Tuesday.(PTI)

ICC World Cup 2023 from October 5, India vs Pakistan blockbuster on Babar Azam's birthday, Ahmedabad to host final

The Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin on October 5 with defending champions England taking on last edition's runner-up New Zealand in the opener at Ahmedabad, the ICC announced on Tuesday during a much-anticipated event in Mumbai. Read more

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani first song Tum Kya Mile to release tomorrow. Watch teaser

Tum Kya Mile, the love ballad that was set against the teaser of Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, will be unveiled on Wednesday. The song is composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Arijit Singh. Read more

Loved Kiara Advani's green knitted dress for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ promotions? It costs 56k

The stunning Kiara Advani is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie "Satyaprem Ki Katha," and her promotional looks are truly stunning. After donning an exquisite orange three-piece ensemble, this time the actress slipped into a gorgeous green dress, serving as a major source of summer fashion inspiration. Kiara knows exactly how to turn heads, and whenever she uploads her pictures on social media, they instantly go viral. Read more

Man who trains Jiu-Jitsu with Zuckerberg says he wants to practice with Musk

Just a few days ago, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk hit the headlines after Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a "cage fight." When Zuckerberg accepted the invitation, the news took social media by storm. Now, as people are eagerly waiting for the two tech billionaires to come face to face, a man who trains with Zuckerberg has expressed his desire to train with Elon Musk as well. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
pakistan india vs pakistan uniform civil code triple talaq ahmedabad babar azam final + 5 more
pakistan india vs pakistan uniform civil code triple talaq ahmedabad babar azam final + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out