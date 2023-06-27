Afternoon brief: ‘Why Pak does not have triple talaq,’ says PM Modi in poll-bound MP; and all the latest news

'Why Pak does not have triple talaq': In poll-bound MP, Modi pitches for Uniform Civil Code Had triple talaq been a significant tenet of Islam, then why Pakistan, Indonesia, and Bangladesh do not have triple talaq, PM Modi said in Bhopal on Tuesday as he addressed the party workers at the election-bound state. Read more Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP booth workers at a meeting under the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot' campaign, in Bhopal, Tuesday.(PTI)

ICC World Cup 2023 from October 5, India vs Pakistan blockbuster on Babar Azam's birthday, Ahmedabad to host final

The Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin on October 5 with defending champions England taking on last edition's runner-up New Zealand in the opener at Ahmedabad, the ICC announced on Tuesday during a much-anticipated event in Mumbai. Read more

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani first song Tum Kya Mile to release tomorrow. Watch teaser

Tum Kya Mile, the love ballad that was set against the teaser of Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, will be unveiled on Wednesday. The song is composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Arijit Singh. Read more

Loved Kiara Advani's green knitted dress for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ promotions? It costs ₹ 56k

The stunning Kiara Advani is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie "Satyaprem Ki Katha," and her promotional looks are truly stunning. After donning an exquisite orange three-piece ensemble, this time the actress slipped into a gorgeous green dress, serving as a major source of summer fashion inspiration. Kiara knows exactly how to turn heads, and whenever she uploads her pictures on social media, they instantly go viral. Read more

Man who trains Jiu-Jitsu with Zuckerberg says he wants to practice with Musk

Just a few days ago, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk hit the headlines after Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a "cage fight." When Zuckerberg accepted the invitation, the news took social media by storm. Now, as people are eagerly waiting for the two tech billionaires to come face to face, a man who trains with Zuckerberg has expressed his desire to train with Elon Musk as well. Read more

