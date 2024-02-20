Afternoon briefing: 10% quota proposed for Marathas; Rainfall likely in north Indian plains, and all the latest news

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval to the Backward Classes Commission report and the draft bill based on it, paving the way for legislation on reservation for Marathas. The bill proposing a 10 per cent quota for Marathas in education and jobs will be tabled in the state legislature today. This marks the third attempt in a decade by the state to introduce legislation to provide quota benefits for the Maratha community. The decision to convene a special session was prompted by the ongoing hunger strike of Maratha quota activist, Manoj Jarange Patil. The proposal is grounded in the findings of the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC), which highlighted that the Maratha population in Maharashtra stands at 28 per cent. Dig deeper Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil at the protest venue after the state government accepted the latter's demands. (File)(PTI)

More news on this: Marathas are backward, concludes backward class commission

Light to moderate rainfall was likely in the northern plains on Tuesday and Wednesday with two western disturbances (WD) impacting the Western Himalayan region. One of the WDs was lying as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and neighbourhood in lower levels. The WDs were likely to merge on Tuesday. An induced cyclonic circulation was lying over central Pakistan at lower tropospheric levels, the India Metrological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. High moisture was also coming from the Arabian Sea over northwest India. Dig deeper

More news on this: Another spell of rain likely in Delhi today; air quality remains poor

Latest News

Telangana official weeps on camera after being caught for Rs. 84,000 bribe | Watch Dig deeper

India News

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Assam ground report: Bodos seem to be at peace, at last Dig deeper

Global Matters

People on social media are claiming that while truckers’ boycott of shipments to New York City is growing rapidly, there are talks about taking the boycott national. However, there has been no official confirmation about it. #Truckers4Trump is trending on X with scores of people coming out in support of the movement. It all started when truckers who support Donald Trumpbegan to refuse to drive to New York City after a New York judge ordered the former president to pay nearly $355 million in penalties in a civil fraud case. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Television actor Rituraj Singh has died due to cardiac arrest. He was 59. As per Times Now News, his close friend and actor Amit Behl has confirmed his death. As per the report, Rituraj died on Monday night. He was recently hospitalised as he was suffering from a pancreatic disease. Rituraj has starred in many shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Jyoti, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Warrior High, Aahat, Adaalat, Diya and Aur Baati Hum. He also played the role of Balwant Choudhary in the TV serial Laado 2. The actor has also featured in films such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), Vash- Possessed by the Obsessed and Thunivu (2023). His last film was Yaariyan 2 which released last year. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Missing someone you recently broke up with or coping with a loss of loved one can be extremely challenging. Just when you feel, you are past the initial pain of separation, the pangs of longing and heartache can hit unexpectedly leaving you helpless and heartbroken. Managing emotions when every inch of your existence is pining to be with that person seems nearly impossible. One can also miss a loved one while being in a long-distance relationship. However difficult it may seem to get over this void, one has to find ways to live with this void. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

India women's hockey team coach Janneke Schopman has hit out at Hockey India for what she says she sees as preferential treatment that it gives to the men's team and said that she didn't feel "valued and respected" by her employers. Schopman made the comments moments after India's victory over the USA via tie-breakers in an FIH Pro League at the Birsa Munda Stadium on Sunday. Schopman said that she did not feel valued ever since she first arrived in India as an analytical coach on the staff of then-head coach Sjoerd Marijne. She said that she has generally seen a difference in how she is treated in India compared to other male coaches. Dig deeper

