Telangana official weeps on camera after being caught for Rs. 84,000 bribe | Watch

An executive engineer attached to the Tribal Welfare Engineering department in Telangana's Hyderabad was caught red-handed by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Monday while accepting a bribe amounting to ₹84,000, news agency ANI reported. Hyderabad: Upon being confronted by ACB officials, the executive engineer displayed emotional distress and shed tears.(sourced via HT)

In a video circulating on social media, K Jaga Jyothi was seen in tears as local media reported her being caught red-handed while receiving a bribe from the complainant.

According to the ACB release, the officer has been identified as K Jaga Jyothi. She was apprehended in the Masab Tank area while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹84,000 from a contractor in exchange for an official favour. Upon being confronted by ACB officials, she displayed emotional distress and shed tears. Furthermore, authorities conducted searches at her office and residence as part of the investigation.

"The right-hand fingers of K Jaga Jyothi, EE tested positive in the phenolphthalein test. The Accused Officer performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage," ANI quoted the ACB statement.

Phenolphthalein, a chemical compound, serves as a useful indicator in detecting bribery. On decomposition, it produces a pink colouration, aiding in the identification of bribe recipients. When individuals handle marked bills or documents treated with this solution, traces adhere to their hands. Upon contact with a mild base, the pink colour becomes apparent. The ACB statement added that the bribe amount was found in the possession of the accused official.

The executive engineer has been arrested and will appear before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court in Hyderabad. further investigation is underway.

In another recent bribery incident, an officer at Nalgonda Government Hospital was arrested by the ACB for accepting a bribe of Rs. 3 lakh, according to a report in Hindustan Times Telugu. The accused, identified as Lachu Naik, serves as the hospital's Superintendent. The case unfolded during a tender for medicine supply, where a merchant named Venkanna allegedly demanded a bribe. Unable to comply, Venkanna reported the incident to the Anti-Corruption Department. Subsequently, when Venkanna handed over the money to Naik as per the plan, ACB officials intervened and caught Naik in the act. Naik was arrested, and the money was seized, before he was remanded.