 Maharashtra government proposes 10% quota for Marathas in education and jobs | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / Maharashtra government proposes 10% quota for Marathas in education and jobs

Maharashtra government proposes 10% quota for Marathas in education and jobs

ByHT News Desk | Reported by Surendra P Gangan
Feb 20, 2024 11:54 AM IST

The law is expected to be on the lines of the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act 2018.

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval to the Backward Classes Commission report and the draft bill based on it, paving the way for legislation on reservation for Marathas. The bill proposing a 10 per cent quota for Marathas in education and jobs will be tabled in the state legislature today. This marks the third attempt in a decade by the state to introduce legislation to provide quota benefits for the Maratha community.

Chairman of the State Backward Classes Commission, retired Justice Sunil Shukre, hands over the survey report on the backwardness of the Maratha community to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai on Friday. Deputy CM Devendra Fadanvis is also present.(Eknath Shinde-X)
Chairman of the State Backward Classes Commission, retired Justice Sunil Shukre, hands over the survey report on the backwardness of the Maratha community to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai on Friday. Deputy CM Devendra Fadanvis is also present.(Eknath Shinde-X)

The decision to convene a special session was prompted by the ongoing hunger strike of Maratha quota activist, Manoj Jarange Patil.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The proposal is grounded in the findings of the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC), which highlighted that the Maratha population in Maharashtra stands at 28 per cent.

According to the report, the Maratha community faces "exceptional and extraordinary conditions" of backwardness, warranting reservation beyond the 50 per cent cap mandated for quotas.

Citing the example of Tamil Nadu, where a 69 per cent reservation has been implemented, breaching the 50 per cent quota cap established by the Indra Sawhney ruling in 1993, the bill underscores the urgency of addressing Maratha representation.

The MSCBC conducted an extensive survey of over 1.58 lakh families across the state to determine the Maratha community's backwardness. Headed by retired judge Sunil Shukre, the commission submitted the report to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday morning.

Addressing a joint sitting of both houses of the state legislature, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Tuesday reaffirmed the state's commitment to the welfare of Marathi-speaking people in border areas of Karnataka and implementing schemes to give them benefits in education, health care and other sectors.

Bais highlighted Maharashtra's significant contributions to the national GDP, accounting for 14.2 per cent, and its role as a leader in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), with an impressive sum of 65,500 crores, constituting 48.73 per cent of total FDI inflows into India.

(With inputs from Mumbai Bureau)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On