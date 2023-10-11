Afternoon briefing: AAP's big claim on custody of Sanjay Singh, Rajasthan farmer's allegations on BJP; all latest news

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Dilip Pandey on Wednesday claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was conspiring to kill Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh who was arrested by the probe agency last week in connection with a money laundering probe. “The events that followed Sanjay Singh's appearance in court yesterday and the truth that emerged, it exposed BJP's cheap politics and intention of revenge,” Pandey said at a press conference in New Delhi. “It became clear that ED is conspiring to kill Sanjay Singh on the BJP's direction. It's a big question which should be answered by both ED and BJP,” he further claimed. A special court on Tuesday extended the ED custody of Sanjay Singh till October 13, saying the remand was necessitated based on the discovery of new facts, and the recovery of fresh digital evidence in a recent search conducted by the federal agency. Dig Deeper

AAP MP Sanjay Singh (PTI)

A 70-year-old man has accused Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in poll-bound Rajasthan of misusing his photo for its election campaign and lodged a case against the party for portraying him as an indebted farmer whose land was auctioned. In his complaint Madhuram Jaipal, a resident of Ramdevra in the Jaisalmer district, sought action against the BJP, alleging that the party defamed him. “People are raising questions about me and my family. That is why I approached the police seeking justice,” said Jaipal. He added that neither his land was auctioned nor was he indebted. He added he belongs to a family of farmers and has around 200 bighas of land. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Jaishankar, Canada foreign minister held secret meeting in Washington amid row: Report Dig Deeper

CBI to probe against NewsClick over foreign fund rules violation, searches on. Dig Deeper

Cauvery water row: Over 40k shops shut in Tamil Nadu to protest against Karnataka. Dig Deeper

India News

Ram temple in Ayodhya to be built with special bricks. Dig Deeper

Delhi’s air quality deteriorates, likely to worsen to poor category. Dig Deeper

Koi to saboot do, Supreme Court kept on saying on Sisodia case: Kejriwal Dig Deeper

Global Matters

‘Hamas won’t have any military capabilities at the end of war': Israel. Dig Deeper

‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Lidia slams into Mexico coast, kills at least 1 person. Dig Deeper

Russia's Putin blames US for ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis, urges two-State solution. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

The good news for India is that Shubman Gill has been discharged from the hospital and is showing good signs of recovery. He had tested positive for dengue fever a couple of days before India's World Cup 2023 opener against Australia in Chennai and subsequently missed the match and was also sidelined from the Afghanistan match in Delhi on Wednesday. The bad news is that he might not only be ruled out from India's third World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan on October 14 in Ahmedabad but is also highly doubtful for their fourth encounter of the tournament against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19. Gill had to be admitted to 'Kauvery', a multi-care speciality hospital in Chennai on Sunday night after his platelet count dropped below one lakh. It was reportedly around 70000 and as per dengue treatment norms, a patient is shifted to a hospital if platelet count drops below one lakh. Gill, however, was discharged on Monday night itself after his conditions improved and so did the platelet count. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Veteran actor Asha Parekh slammed the makers of 2022 hit The Kashmir Files – the film is backed and directed by Vivek Agnihotri – for not donating a part of their earnings to help Hindus living 'without water and electricity' in Jammu and Kashmir. During an interview with CNBC Awaaz, Asha was asked if she had watched 'controversial' films such as The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story (2023), both of which did well at the box office. Responding to which, the actor asked what had people gained from such films. When told that people liked these films, Asha Parekh said in response, “Maine picturein dekhi nahi hai toh main kaise controversy pe baat karun? Agar logo ko pasand hai toh dekhni chahiye aise filmein (I haven’t seen these films, so I can’t comment on the controversies surrounding them. But if people like watching these films, then they should watch).” Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Green pea is one of the oldest crops in the world that has been consumed for 23,000 years now. Also known as a founder crop, the power-packed legume is a storehouse of fibre, protein, Vitamin C, iron, Vitamin B6, iron, calcium, magnesium among others. Believed to have originated in Middle East, green peas are relished across the globe. Green peas find their place in literally everything we eat from soups, salads, stir-fries, curries, to samosa, namkeens and parathas. Green peas may be sold by your vegetable vendor and is usually called a veggies, but it's a legume technically. Known as hare matar or matar in India, the legume can be a wonderful food in your weight loss journey as it can keep you full for long being rich in fibre and protein. Peas is also a low GI food and diabetics can trust it for stabilising their blood sugar levels. From heart disease to cancer, green peas can protect against several illnesses. Dig DeeperThat’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

