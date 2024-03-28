 Afternoon briefing: Bhagwant Mann, wife blessed with daughter; Mahua Moitra skips ED summons, all latest news | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Afternoon briefing: Bhagwant Mann, wife blessed with daughter; Mahua Moitra skips ED summons, all latest news

ByHT News Desk
Mar 28, 2024 01:12 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur were blessed with a daughter at private hospital in Mohali on Thursday. “God has given the gift of a daughter. Both mother and the child are healthy,” Mann shared in a message in Punjabi on X. Dr Gurpreet Kaur was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Wednesday. Mann arrived at the hospital on Thursday morning and left around 12.15pm. Dig Deeper

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (File photo)
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (File photo)

TMC leader Mahua Moitra has said she will campaign in her Krishnanagar constituency on Thursday, giving a miss to the Enforcement Directorate summons that asked her to appear for questioning at the ED office in New Delhi. “I will be out for campaigning in the Krishnangar constituency in the afternoon,” she told reporters. The Enforcement Directorate had issued fresh summons to Moitra and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case. Dig Deeper

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Latest News

Dera chief shot dead in Uttarakhand, CCTV video shows moments before killing

Varun Gandhi's first reaction after being denied BJP ticket from Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat: ‘If not as an MP…

India News

Student found dead in Kota; suicide suspected

‘BJP running Operation Lotus to destroy our party', alleges AAP

Global Matters

Horrifying details emerge as girl, 8, dies after being sucked into Texas hotel pool pipe: ‘Body was wedged in there’

Elon Musk responds to Indian-origin doctor who needs almost $220k for legal fees

Entertainment Focus

After more than a month, Anushka Sharma is back on Instagram. The actor has been busy in taking care of her newborn son Akaay in London, where she is currently living. She posted a bright and beautiful picture of herself on Thursday. In the photo, which is an ad for a mobile phone brand, Anushka is seen with a smart phone in her hand. She is wearing a roomy white shirt and blue jeans, with her short hair styled in soft waves. She is sitting on a wooden platform with cushions and throw blankets around her and a bunch of trees behind her. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Craving a sweet treat while fasting this Ramadan, that transcends the ordinary? Consider indulging in the enchanting allure of Rose Tres Leches - a harmonious fusion of tradition and innovation that blends the timeless appeal of Tres Leches with the enchanting essence of roses and comes with a delicate flavour, creamy texture and elegant presentation of a floral twist on a classic dessert. Dig Deeper

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal News Live, Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Afternoon briefing: Bhagwant Mann, wife blessed with daughter; Mahua Moitra skips ED summons, all latest news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On