Afternoon briefing: Bhagwant Mann, wife blessed with daughter; Mahua Moitra skips ED summons, all latest news

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur were blessed with a daughter at private hospital in Mohali on Thursday. “God has given the gift of a daughter. Both mother and the child are healthy,” Mann shared in a message in Punjabi on X. Dr Gurpreet Kaur was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Wednesday. Mann arrived at the hospital on Thursday morning and left around 12.15pm. Dig Deeper Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (File photo)

TMC leader Mahua Moitra has said she will campaign in her Krishnanagar constituency on Thursday, giving a miss to the Enforcement Directorate summons that asked her to appear for questioning at the ED office in New Delhi. “I will be out for campaigning in the Krishnangar constituency in the afternoon,” she told reporters. The Enforcement Directorate had issued fresh summons to Moitra and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case. Dig Deeper

After more than a month, Anushka Sharma is back on Instagram. The actor has been busy in taking care of her newborn son Akaay in London, where she is currently living. She posted a bright and beautiful picture of herself on Thursday. In the photo, which is an ad for a mobile phone brand, Anushka is seen with a smart phone in her hand. She is wearing a roomy white shirt and blue jeans, with her short hair styled in soft waves. She is sitting on a wooden platform with cushions and throw blankets around her and a bunch of trees behind her. Dig Deeper

Craving a sweet treat while fasting this Ramadan, that transcends the ordinary? Consider indulging in the enchanting allure of Rose Tres Leches - a harmonious fusion of tradition and innovation that blends the timeless appeal of Tres Leches with the enchanting essence of roses and comes with a delicate flavour, creamy texture and elegant presentation of a floral twist on a classic dessert. Dig Deeper