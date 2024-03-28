 TMC's Mahua Moitra to skip ED summons today, will campaign in Bengal's Krishnanagar | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
TMC's Mahua Moitra to skip ED summons today, will campaign in Bengal's Krishnanagar

PTI |
Mar 28, 2024 11:27 AM IST

Mahua Moitra has been renominated by her party from West Bengal's Krishnanagar seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

TMC leader Mahua Moitra has said she will campaign in her Krishnanagar constituency on Thursday, giving a miss to the Enforcement Directorate summons that asked her to appear for questioning at the ED office in New Delhi.

Mahua Moitra (File photo)
Mahua Moitra (File photo)

“I will be out for campaigning in the Krishnangar constituency in the afternoon,” she told reporters.

The Enforcement Directorate had issued fresh summons to Moitra and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case.

The 49-year-old Trinamool Congress leader was called for questioning twice earlier by the central agency, but she did not depose citing official work and sought deferment of the notice.

Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December for "unethical conduct", has been renominated by her party from West Bengal's Krishnanagar seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had raided her premises in connection with the cash-for-query case on Saturday, days after anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal directed the federal agency to investigate the allegations levelled against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

Moitra has denied any wrongdoing.

