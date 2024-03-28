Dera chief shot dead in Uttarakhand, CCTV video shows moments before killing

A CCTV video has emerged showing the brutal killing of the dera chief of the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara in Uttarakhand , who was shot dead within the premises of the shrine by two bike-borne assailants early Thursday.



A CCTV footage shared by PTI shows the dera chief sitting on a chair at around 6:30 am in the premises when two bike-borne assailants arrived and fired at him. Two masked assailants entered Nanakmatta Gurdwara and shot Kar Seva Pramukh Baba Tarsem Singh(PTI)

Baba Tarsem Singh was rushed to a hospital in Khatima where he died during treatment, Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manju Nath said.

The Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara is a revered Sikh shrine located on the Rudrapur-Tanakpur route in Udham Singh Nagar district of the state.



The Uttarakhand Police has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the chilling murder. Additional police personnel have been deployed in the Nanakmatta area of Udham Singh Nagar district to maintain peace and police have appealed to the Sikh community to maintain peace.

Police officials have also contacted central agencies to share useful input, and a massive search operation is underway to nab the culprits.

“We received information around 7 am today that between 6:15-6:30 am, two masked assailants entered Nanakmatta Gurdwara and shot Kar Seva Pramukh Baba Tarsem Singh. He was rushed to the hospital in Khatima. But I have received inputs that he succumbed to his injuries,” Uttarakhand director general of police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar told ANI.



"This is a very serious matter...Senior officials have reached the spot. SSP is already there. DIG Kumaon is also reaching there, he will inspect the scene of the crime and speak to the locals. He will try to assess the situation there. For investigation of the incident, Police Headquarters has formed an SIT - this will comprise officials of STF and local Police," he added.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)