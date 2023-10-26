Afternoon briefing: Canada on India restoring visa services; MP minister on Hema Malini, and all the latest news
Canada on Thursday welcomed New Delhi's decision to resume some visa-related services saying the move was a "good sign after an anxious time" for Canadians. Immigration minister Marc Miller, while welcoming the decision, said the suspension of visa services "should never have happened".
Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra courted controversy as the video of his speech in which he counted 'making Hema Malini' dance as a work for his constituency went viral. As Narottam Mishra counted the development works that he did for Datia, he said not only cultural programmes were organised in Datia, but he 'made Hema Malini dance'.
What's the need to invite PM Modi: Opposition leaders on Ram Temple inauguration.
Centre flags airlines' unfair trade practice, says 'every seat can't be paid'.
Court allows former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor's wife to travel abroad.
Winds neutralise impact of effigy burning, air still 'poor' in Delhi.
Maine shooting: All about the AR-15 rifle that was worn by Republicans as a symbol of right to bear arms.
Israeli troops launch brief ground incursion into Gaza to 'prepare battlefield'.
Pakistan faced a shock defeat at the hands of Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup group stage earlier this week, leading them to the brink of elimination in the tournament. With two wins in five matches and a negative Net Run Rate (NRR), Babar Azam's men now face a herculean task of making a comeback – more importantly, two of their next oppositions, South Africa and New Zealand, are sitting comfortably in top-4 and have been performing strongly so far.
Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh calls herself blessed for her last release Dhak Dhak. With the Tarun Dudeja film, she ticked off her dream to ride a motorcycle as the film revolves around four women who take on a bike journey to Khardung La. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Fatima revisits her memories from the making of the film.
Windows largely dictate the look of a home; however, they also need to be functional and meet your needs. They are not just responsible for letting sunlight and air into your home; they are also crucial in maintaining the room's temperature and keeping the house fresh. Windows are an integral part of our home; not only do they help us with ventilation and natural light, but they are often a part of our moments of solitude.
