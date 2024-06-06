Afternoon briefing: Candidates from 41 parties elected to 18th Lok Sabha, pro-Khalistan slogans at Golden Temple; & more

As many as 41 political parties will have representation in the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha, with this number rising from 36 in the 17th Lok Sabha that was dissolved on Wednesday, post-poll data shows. The two largest outfits – the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress – will have 339 MPs in the 543-member House (BJP: 240, Congress: 99). Dig deeper New Delhi, India - June 3, 2024: BSF jawan stand infront of Parliament on the eve of result of General Lok Sabha election in New Delhi, India, on Monday, June 3, 2024. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised by several members of the Sikh community inside the Golden Temple premises on the 40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on Thursday. The protestors also displayed posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who led the pro-Khalistan movement in Punjab in the 1980s, and was killed in the military operation in June 1984. Dig deeper

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Latest News

Exit polls rigged to manipulate stock market? TMC's Saket Gokhale wants Sebi to step in. Dig deeper

Microsoft layoffs: Company cuts 1000 jobs in these two units to focus on ‘strategic growth’. Dig deeper

Global Matters

US initiates probe into Nvidia, Microsoft and OpenAI: Here's all we know/ Dig deeper

Israel bombs UN school in Gaza, claims Hamas; 30 killed including children. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The Indian team management is reportedly unhappy with the pitches at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York. Due to the unpredictable bounce on the pitch, players from both India and Ireland suffered multiple injury scares during the T20 World Cup Group A match on Wednesday. India captain Rohit Sharma was hit flush on the right bicep by a delivery from Ireland bowler Josh Little, which suddenly took off from length. Although he hit a couple of sixes after that to reach his half-century but the pain increased, and he had to retire hurt at the halfway stage of India's chase. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

If chill, shrill and thrill of the horror genre is something that excites you, then you would definitely know about director M. Night Shyamalan, known for making The Sixth Sense, Split and Glass. But do you know his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan is also following his footsteps, and exploring showbiz as a director? Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Being worried about your child's well-being is normal for parents, especially when it comes to their mental and emotional health. Stress plays a drastic role in affecting human lives. Nowadays, it has even impacted the lives of children. Childhood anxiety disorders include intense, stubborn behaviour and stronger emotional reactions in children. Dig deeper

Trending

General elections were held in India from April 19 to June 1, 2024, and the counting concluded on June 4. Following the conclusion of voting, many took to X to share their reactions to the elections and the results. IFS officer Himanshu Tyagi is among them, too. In an X thread, he shared lessons from the Lok Sabha 2024 election results. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon))