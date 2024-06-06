Hyderabad woman shares Uber driver’s thoughtful gesture: ‘Reminded me of my dad’

A woman from Hyderabad booked an Uber Moto to visit her ailing boyfriend in the hospital. However, when she reached the destination, she encountered a technical glitch with her UPI and could not make the payment. She then rushed inside the hospital so that she could pay in cash. That’s when the Uber Moto driver did something thoughtful that reminded the woman of her father. Hyderabad: The woman booked a ride through Uber. (HT Photo)

She shared her experience on Reddit’s “Hyderabad” community. “My boyfriend was in hospital. I took an Uber moto to reach the hospital. While paying my PhonePe did not work. I was feeling really bad for making the driver wait as it was scorching heat out in the afternoon and my PhonePe wasn’t working,” wrote Reddit user @Straight-Demand-2847.

She further shared what happened when she went inside to get the cash: “I requested him to wait to get the cash from inside. After I hurriedly came out, he already left from there without taking any money. It was a small amount, but still, the gesture meant a lot to me. He was in his fifties and reminded me of my dad for a moment. He just kindly dropped and left from there without saying anything much.”

“That’s a true gentleman! Hope you gave him 5 star rating and you can tip him the actual amount. By the way, how's your BF doing?” wrote an individual. To this, the woman replied, “Yes, gave him five star rating. Tried adding tip but after the ride completion, it was not possible to add tip. My bf is doing fine now. Thank you very much!”

Another added, “Suggestion for future: Just take a photo of UPI ID and pay later.”

“That’s nice. A few days ago, I booked an Ola bike but the bike got some problem after 10 minutes. The area was not so very nice, I tried booking another bike through the app. He was with me the whole time, talked to the other guy as well to give directions to where we were, and only left after I left the place. I was so scared , and I thought he would leave me there with no help. I tried paying him but He didn't even take any money for the short trip until the bike broke down. well, that was really kind,” expressed a third.