Afternoon briefing: EAM Jaishankar on India-China border row; Iran's nuclear bomb warning to Israel, and more

The delay in implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor in view of the current situation in West Asia is a matter of "concern" and the expectation generated following firming up of the initiative in September last has to be "adjusted" a bit now, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said. In an exclusive interview to PTI, Jaishankar said all the stakeholders of the IMEC a ship-to-rail transit network are committed to it as they feel it is a "great" initiative. "It has definitely been a source of concern for us and the kind of expectation we had when the agreement was signed in September, we have had to adjust it a bit," he said when asked whether the ongoing crisis in West Asia would delay the project by at least a few years. "On the other hand, all the parties to the agreement have reconfirmed that 'we think it is a great idea' and all are committed to it," he said.Dig Deeper External affairs minister S Jaishankar(HT_PRINT)

A recent comment by an Iranian official, an adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, raised speculation on further escalations in the Middle East, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. The official said Iran will change its nuclear doctrine if Israel continues to threaten its existence in the current conflict. In its nuclear doctrine, Iran has always expressed it has no plans to obtain nuclear weapons. While Western governments have long suspected that Tehran wants to obtain a nuclear bomb, its peaceful doctrine dictates otherwise. Speaking to a local news network, Kamal Kharrazi echoed Iran's policy of having no plans to built a nuclear bomb, but issued a sharp threat to Israel by suggesting it might change its nuclear doctrine soon. Dig Deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Latest News

Modi accuses Congress of bringing religion, divisive issues in polls | HT interview. Dig Deeper

Nilesh Kumbhani, ‘missing’ Surat candidate, reappears. What he said on Congress. Dig Deeper

Hope there is resolution of remaining issues: Jaishankar on eastern Ladakh border row with China. Dig Deeper

India News

HT interview | PM Narendra Modi on biggest task remaining to be done after two terms in office Dig Deeper

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections: Voting timings, key candidates and phase 4 seats Dig Deeper

Over 9,600 children wrongfully incarcerated in adult prisons in India: Study. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Prince Harry ‘chose hotel stay over royal residence’ offered by King Charles on UK visit. Dig Deeper

Wildfire in Canada's British Columbia forces thousands to evacuate. Winds push smoke into Alberta. Dig Deeper

Richard Slayman, US man who became first recipient of pig kidney, dies 2 months after historic transplant. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Srikanth box office collection day 2: The Tushar Hiranandani film has been performing well in India. As per Sacnilk.com, Srikanth has minted over ₹6 crore within two days. The film released in theatres on May 10. According to the report, the film earned ₹2.25 crore on its first day. It minted ₹4 crore nett in India on its second day, as per early estimates. So far, it earned ₹6.25 crore. Srikanth had an overall 20.25% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Srikanth effectively highlights our society's lack of empathy towards people with disabilities and their struggles. The film sheds light on the biases that exist in the educational infrastructure and job opportunities for them…" Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Life is simple; it is our thoughts that complicate it and they say, what we think, we become so, if we believe we are weak, we will embody weakness but if we see ourselves as strong, strength follows suit. Founders of various types of cognitive behaviour therapy, Dr Aoran T Beck and Albert Ellis emphasised that it is not the situations but our perception, beliefs and thoughts related to the situation that decides our emotions and behaviours. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shumita Kakkar, Founder and COO at United We Care, shared, “To enhance mental well-being, it's crucial to break the cycle of negative thinking. Cognitive behavior therapy equips us with tools to identify and replace unhelpful thoughts, fostering positive emotions and behaviours.” Dig Deeper

Trending

Numerous individuals wish to meet or even catch a glimpse of their favourite cricket players. In order to do that, many people attend matches, talks, or appearances by their idols. Recently, a young fan of MS Dhoni had the chance to meet him. The short video shows how Dhoni noticed the child and stopped for him to sign his cap. After the clip was posted, it went viral and won the hearts of many on social media. "A dream come true," wrote the Instagram handle Prince Soni as he shared the video.The video begins by depicting a young boy who is brimming with excitement and anticipation as he eagerly waits for Dhoni. As Dhoni and his team make their way towards the boy, he catches Dhoni's attention with his cap. In a touching moment, Dhoni stops in his tracks and approaches the young fan. Taking the cap from the boy, he proceeds to sign it. Dig Deeper