Afternoon briefing: Ex-judge vs ‘Khela Hobe’ creator for Tamluk seat; Maldives President criticised by predecessor

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 25, 2024 01:13 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.

BJP's fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, released on Sunday with names for 111 seats, showed that Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who resigned from Calcutta high court earlier this month and joined the saffron party, will contest from the Tamluk parliamentary seat in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district. Dig deeper

Justice (retired) Abhijit Gangopadhyay (left) and Debangshu Bhattacharya
Justice (retired) Abhijit Gangopadhyay (left) and Debangshu Bhattacharya

Former Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih criticised his successor Mohamed Muizzu amid strained ties with India, advising him to “stop being stubborn”. Solih further urged Muizzu to fix the relations with India amid the financial challenges faced by Maldives. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Airtel may hike tariffs post Lok Sabha elections. Will Jio do the same? Dig deeper

22 Bengaluru families fined 5000 each for wasting water. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend claims palace ‘lied’ about Kate's cancer, netizens say 'you are beneath contempt'. Dig deeper

Kamala Harris claps along as man in Puerto Rico sings in Spanish, only to realise he was protesting her. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Pooja Batra – who lived in the US for years, and is not spotted too often in public – arrived in style at Baba Siddique's Iftar party in Mumbai. On Sunday, the former Miss India and actor, who has worked in films such as Anil Kapoor and Tabu-starrer Virasat (1997), shared a series of inside photos from the Iftar party. Pooja posed with actor Shekhar Suman on the red carpet as she arrived at the party. She wore a black saree with heavy Indian jewellery and added red roses to her hair. Pooja shared photos of her look on Instagram Stories. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

It is important to be emotionally regulated for our mental well-being. However, there are times when we are so concerned about being in control of our emotions, that it can make us feel overwhelmed. "Overregulation in emotional health or habits involves an excessive or rigid control over your emotions, often to the detriment of personal well-being and relationships. It’s important to note that emotional regulation is generally positive and necessary for mental well-being. Dig deeper

 

 

