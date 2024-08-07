Afternoon briefing: India withdraws non-essential staff from Dhaka; Puja Khedkar vs UPSC in Delhi HC, and more
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.
India pulled out all non-essential staff and families of officials of the high commission in Dhaka on Wednesday as a precautionary measure in view of the continuing violence in Bangladesh though the mission remains functional, people familiar with the matter said. The move came two days after former premier Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday because of nationwide public demonstrations seeking the ouster of her Awami League government.. Dig deeper
Former probationary IAS Puja Khedkar has told the Delhi high court that she was yet to receive the UPSC order cancelling her candidature and she got to know the development through media. Puja Khedkar had moved the Delhi high court on Monday challenging Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) decision to cancel her candidature. Dig deeper
Latest News
‘Scandalous’: CJI DY Chandrachud lambasts high court's unusual criticism of Supreme Court. Dig deeper
Ex-Pak cricketer's ‘deep state’ theory as Bangladeshi Hindu singer's house burnt amid unrest in Dhaka. Dig deeper
Global Matters
Donald Trump wants President Joe Biden back in the race, says, ‘What if he crashes DNC to take back nomination’. Dig deeper
Kamala Harris' rnning mate Tim Waltz signed a Taylor Swift Bill after failing to get her concert ticket, and Swifties can't keep cool. Dig deeper
Entertainment Focus
The nominees for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) have been announced. On Tuesday, MTV officially revealed the nominations for this year’s award ceremony. It also included nods for several K-pop artists. Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, has earned two nominations for his solo debut song Seven featuring Latto. He has been nominated in the Best K-Pop and Best Collaboration categories. BLACKPINK’s Lisa earned four different nominations for her latest solo song ROCKSTAR. She was nominated in Best Choreography, Best Editing, Best K-Pop and Best Art Direction categories. Dig deeper
