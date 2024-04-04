Afternoon briefing: Kangana calls Rahul Gandhi a ‘forced politician’, Tejashwi questions BJP on dynastic politics; more

Sharing her views on Rahul Gandhi, actor Kangana Ranaut, who will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on the BJP's ticket from Mandi in her home state, Himachal Pradesh, said that things were ‘forced upon’ the Congress MP, implying that he became a politician against his wishes. “I think he is put under intense pressure repeatedly, irrespective of whether he can do that task or not. He will be 60 in a few years' time, yet, time and again, he is launched as a ‘young leader’,” Ranaut told Aaj Tak in an exclusive interview. Dig deeper Rahul Gandhi (left) during Bharat Jodo Yatra (File Photo)

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first election rally in Bihar at Jamui on Thursday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over dynastic politics. Yadav said Arun Bharti, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from Jamui, is the brother-in-law-of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan and son of former legislator Jyoti. He added Sushil Kumar Singh and Vivek Thakur, BJP’s candidates from Aurangabad and Nawada, are sons of former members of Parliament Ram Naresh Singh and CP Thakur. Dig deeper

India News

Surjewala hits back after BJP shares video of ‘lick’ remark on Hema Malini: ‘IT cell diverting people's attention’. Dig deeper

Who is Gourav Vallabh? Why did he resign from Congress? Dig deeper

Global Matters

‘Why only vocal on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest?’: US questioned for ‘silence’ on Pakistan opposition arrests. Dig deeper

Taiwan quake to hit some chip output, disrupt supply chain, analysts say. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

On Wednesday in Vizag, it didn't look like Angkrish Raghuvanshi was making his IPL debut, he rather looked like a veteran. The 18-year-old had a batting masterclass as he destroyed Delhi Capitals' bowlers with ease. His shot selection was simply sizzling and his boundaries were stunning. The youngster smacked 54 runs off 27 balls, packed with five fours and three sixes, as KKR posted 272/7 in 20 overs, which also became the second-highest total in IPL history. Raghuvanshi also had Sunil Narine to guide him through the innings. Narine hammered 85 off 39 deliveries, clattering seven fours and seven sixes in the process. It also turned out to be Narine’s highest-ever T20 score. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

In the Easter week, cinephiles on X celebrated the festival in Bollywood style. Many of them took to the social media platform to share their favourite Easter egg in a Bollywood movie, ranging from Shah Rukh Khan's Yes Boss and Baadshah to Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. A user shared an Easter egg that was more eventual than planted. In Aziz Mirza's 1997 romantic comedy Yes Boss, when Shah Rukh's character is introduced through the song Chaand Taare, his character is seen touring through Mumbai while singing about how he he'd make it big one day. In the background of one shot is Mannat, the bungalow on Bandra Bandstand that Shah Rukh went on to buy in real life four years later. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

With mercury soaring each day and summer fast approaching, it's crucial to stick to our fitness goals, resist the temptation of indulging in comforting summer foods, and instead, opt for cooling, gut-friendly meals. Heatwave awaits us in the coming month as forecasted by Indian Meteorological Department and extreme temperatures can play havoc with our heart health for a range of reasons. It's natural to crave cool sugary beverages, ice creams and sorbets during this time. Excess of these beverages and frozen foods can have devastating impact on our health, leading to excess fat deposit around internal organs like liver and heart. This can impact cholesterol levels, raise risk of diabetes and even heart attack and stroke. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening)