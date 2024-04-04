 Tejashwi Yadav questions BJP over dynastic politics ahead of Modi rally | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tejashwi Yadav questions BJP over dynastic politics ahead of Modi rally

ByAnirban Guha Roy
Apr 04, 2024 12:09 PM IST

The BJP has attacked RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for giving tickets to his daughters Misa Bharti and Rohini Archarya from Patliputra and Saran

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first election rally in Bihar at Jamui on Thursday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over dynastic politics.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (ANI)
Yadav said Arun Bharti, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from Jamui, is the brother-in-law-of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan and son of former legislator Jyoti. He added Sushil Kumar Singh and Vivek Thakur, BJP’s candidates from Aurangabad and Nawada, are sons of former members of Parliament Ram Naresh Singh and C P Thakur.

Yadav said Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s son, Santosh Kumar Suman, is NDA’s nominee from Gaya. He added BJP and NDA candidates from Patna Sahib, Sasaram, Samastipur, Sheohar, Hajipur, and West Champaran are also from political families.

The BJP has attacked RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for promoting Tejashwi Yadav and giving Lok Sabha tickets to his daughters Misa Bharti and Rohini Archarya from Patliputra and Saran.

RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav questioned whether Modi would speak in Jamui about family rule and dynastic politics in his party.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Anirban Guha Roy

    A journalist for 21 years, Anirban covers RJD, legislature and government beats. Has extensive experience in covering elections and writes regularly on finance, land reforms, registration, excise and socio-economic issues.

News / India News / Tejashwi Yadav questions BJP over dynastic politics ahead of Modi rally
