Afternoon briefing: Shah assures help to Kerala CM; PM announces 'MY Bharat' launch date; and all the latest news

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday dialled Kerala Chief Minister Amit Shah after a blast was reported at a convention centre in Kochi. One person was injured and over 20 people were injured. People familiar with the developments said Shah has assured all possible help from the Centre to probe the perpetrators and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) may formally take over the probe soon. The explosions took place at Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery during a prayer meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses which was attended by over 1,000 people. Dig deeper.

Visuals from outside the convention centre in Kochi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that a nationwide ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ platform - a new autonomous body for youth and youth-led development, will be launched on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary on October 31. Underlining how youths can play active roles in nation-building through this platform Modi appealed to the youth to register on MYBharat.Gov.in. Addressing the nation on Sunday in the 106th episode of his monthly flagship radio show Mann Ki Baat, the PM said the foundation of nationwide platform is being laid on 31st October on the birth anniversary of Sardar Saheb. Dig deeper.

Even though Pakistan strongly believe that 'miracles can happen' at the grandest stage of them all, it is unlikely that the Green Army will seal their berth for the business end of the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. Babar Azam and Co. suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of South Africa in its previous World Cup outing. The one-wicket defeat has pushed Pakistan to the brink of an early exit from the World Cup. Speaking to RevSportz when Pakistan locked horns with South Africa at the World Cup on Friday, journalist Shahid Hashmi claimed that Babar and Co. have not been paid by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for five months. Dig deeper.

Matthew Perry has died but the memories he created on his popular sitcom Friends will remain in the hearts of his fans forever. The actor played Chandler Bing on the show, who was best friends with Joey, Matt LeBlanc. On learning about Matthew's death, fans flooded X with clips and scenes from Friends, most of them featuring the iconic bromance between Chandler and Joey. Dig deeper.

Another Saturday night, another Bollywood star-studded party. Leslie Timmins, son of Wizcraft International Entertainment director and co-founder Andre Timmins, married Saachi Nayak on September 12 in a small wedding. The couple hosted a lavish reception in Mumbai last night. The party was graced by several B-town A-listers including Hrithik Roshan, Rekha, Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia d'souza and many more. Dig deeper.

