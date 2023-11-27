Afternoon briefing: Khalistani protesters clash in Canada; VK Pandian joins BJD; and all latest news

In Surrey, British Columbia, devotees and members of the Indo-Canadian community confronted pro-Khalistan elements protesting a consular camp at the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir. Approximately 200 counter-protestors engaged in a three-hour standoff against the pro-Khalistan protest organized by the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), according to temple officials. Temple president Satish Kumar said, referring to the consular camp organised at the temple, “Everything ran very smoothly.” Dig deeper. Pandian joined the BJD in the presence of Patnaik and other top leaders. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

Former bureaucrat VK Pandian, aged 49, has officially joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha. This move comes more than a month after Pandian's resignation from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Having served as a close aide to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for over a decade, Pandian opted for voluntary retirement from the IAS and was appointed with the rank of a Cabinet minister. Additionally, he has been assigned the role of chairman for the state government's 5T initiative, focused on promoting good governance. Dig deeper.

In their pursuit of the top spot in La Liga, Real Madrid secured a decisive 3-0 victory against Cadiz. Playing away at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Rodrygo netted a brace in the 14th and 64th minutes, establishing a comfortable 2-0 lead for Madrid. Jude Bellingham added to the triumph with a goal in the 74th minute, solidifying Real Madrid's position and overtaking league leaders Girona, who currently hold a game in hand. Dig deeper.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of his directorial debut, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," filmmaker Karan Johar hosts Kajol and Rani Mukerji on the upcoming episode of his talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 8. The actresses, who starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the iconic film, engage in an interview with the filmmaker-host, adding to the nostalgic reflections on the milestone film. Dig deeper.

In the modern era, a rise in chronic lifestyle-related disorders, particularly diabetes, is attributed to sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, and elevated stress levels. The World Health Organisation notes that in India, approximately 77 million individuals aged 18 and above are currently grappling with type 2 diabetes. Additionally, nearly 25 million individuals are in a prediabetic state, heightening their susceptibility to developing diabetes. Dig Deeper.