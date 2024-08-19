Afternoon briefing: Kolkata case unravels rift within TMC?; Karnataka CM moves HC against prosecution nod; and more

As protests continue across India following the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, the Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s response has revealed internal tensions within the party. Questions are raised about Abhishek Banerjee's silence in party matters and the current political situation in the state. Reports suggest that Abhishek Banerjee advocating for removing underperformers. The BJP claimed that TMC spokesperson Santanu Sen was removed from his position for saying that there were many complaints against the college's former principal. This has highlighted ongoing differences of opinion between senior and junior members of the TMC. Dig Deeper West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee with the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.(PTI file)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has moved the high court against the governor Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's decision to grant permission to prosecute him over alleged irregularities in a site allotment by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The move comes as the Congress ramped up its campaign against the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of using the governor’s office for political vendetta. Dig Deeper

India news

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Victim's father says 'not possible for one person'

Teenager gangraped in bus at Dehradun ISBT, drivers among 5 arrested

Raksha Bandhan: PM Narendra Modi's Pakistani sister makes a special rakhi this year

Global matters

Philippines detects first mpox case this year, yet to determine strain

Most Australians are worried about artificial intelligence, new survey shows. Improved media literacy is vital

Prince William doesn't want Harry at his coronation, but 'King’s capacity to forgive his son is undimmed’

Business

India has ten crore registered stock market investors, growth from nine to ten crore happened in five months: NSE

Dollar falls on bets for dovish Fed

Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal is all set to portray a real-life icon from Indian history once again. The actor will star in an epic action-drama based on the Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Sambhaji, and the movie, titled Chhaava, will soon hit the screens. The teaser of this period saga has been released, featuring the actor in the titular role. Dig Deeper

Sports

In the 2024 T20 World Cup final, Rohit took a gamble. With South Africa in need of 30 runs from 30 balls – regulation stuff given how T20s work, Rohit decided to bring on Jasprit Bumrah to finish his four overs. The skipper went with his gut instincts and what a masterstroke it turned out to be. Vikram Rathour, the former India batting coach has highlighted Rohit's tactical decisions as moments of brilliance, though he acknowledged that these moves often teeter on the edge of genius and sometimes draw criticism. Dig Deeper

