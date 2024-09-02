 Afternoon briefing: Maldives joins India at conclave in Sri Lanka; Kerala leader on expulsion from Congress, and more | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, Sep 02, 2024
New Delhi
Afternoon briefing: Maldives joins India at conclave in Sri Lanka; Kerala leader on expulsion from Congress, and more

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 02, 2024 01:22 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

In a strategic U-turn, Mohamed Muizzu led Maldives has joined hands with Mauritius, Sri Lanka and India for a regional maritime security architecture at the national security advisor level on September 30 to counter a range of threats in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Dig deeper

Former Congress party and PSC member Simi Rose Bell John, who was expelled on Sunday following her “women leaders need sponsorship from party leaders to rise in the ranks” remark, said that women with self-respect cannot work in the grand old party. Dig deeper

Latest News

IC 814 ‘name-change' row: Govt summons Netflix India's content head, report says. Dig deeper

Sebi's Madhabi Buch says single filing with exchanges to be a reality soon. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Gold Star families defend Donald Trump's Arlington visit, blast Kamala Harris. Dig deeper

Chase Bank falls victim to viral free money Tiktok hacks, many left with negative bank balance. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Kangana Ranaut opened up about facing hurdles as she spoke about her romantic relationships, and how she was not able to find a match. On Aap Ki Adalat, the actor-politician shared that once her to-be in-laws 'fled' after seeing her being summoned by police. Dig deeper

It's Trending

Anand Mahindra, usually a social media whiz, seems to have missed the mark with his latest post on X. The billionaire industrialist shared a video of people doing garba in flood-hit Gujarat. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

There are more ways than one to consume coconuts and its byproducts. Its versatility surpasses from just being enjoyed as fresh coconut water, incorporated in gravies, chutneys, sweets, garnishes, to food prepared in its aromatic cooking oil and as skincare oil. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Afternoon briefing: Maldives joins India at conclave in Sri Lanka; Kerala leader on expulsion from Congress, and more
© 2024 HindustanTimes
