 Sebi's Madhabi Puri Buch says single filing with exchanges to be a reality soon
Monday, Sep 02, 2024
New Delhi
Sebi's Madhabi Puri Buch says single filing with exchanges to be a reality soon

ByHT News Desk
Sep 02, 2024 01:01 PM IST

Sebi to eliminate language barriers for investors using AI, simplifying regulations in multiple Indian languages, Madhabi Puri Buch said.

Capital market regulator Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said that single corporate filings on stock exchanges are going to be a reality soon and disclosures filed with one exchange will reflect in all other exchanges as well.

SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch speaks during the Global Fintech Fest, in Mumbai.(PTI)
She said, “Single filing with exchanges is going to become a reality soon. If you file your disclosure with one exchange it will be filled at the other exchanges.”

Talking about simplifying the language in the regulatio and inclusion of other Indian languages through the use of AI, she said, "We are on the cusp where language barriers should be a thing of past. There should be no barrier for people to be informed investors."

News / Business / Sebi's Madhabi Puri Buch says single filing with exchanges to be a reality soon
New Delhi
Monday, September 02, 2024
