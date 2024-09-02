The best nut of them all: From glorious skin to improved digestion, miraculous benefits of coconuts

There are more ways than one to consume coconuts and its byproducts. Its versatility surpasses from just being enjoyed as fresh coconut water, incorporated in gravies, chutneys, sweets, garnishes, to food prepared in its aromatic cooking oil and as skincare oil. Coconuts pack more than one health benefit. (Unsplash)

Coconut kernel packs ample goodness like improved heart health, weight loss and assimilation of food. It is known to revive thyroid functions and increase metabolism. Its milk is unexacting for babies and the elderly to digest.

“Tender coconut provides us with excellent nutrients like potassium and calcium. The fibre-rich and Medium Chain Triglycerides (healthy fats) of mature kernels are easier on the gut lining and being high in manganese boosts bone strength in the course of time,” informs Nutritionist and Lifestyle Educator Karishma Chawla.

Oil toil

With its exceptional balance of fatty acids, coconut oil is a rapid energy source easily absorbed by the body. A spoonful of coconut oil on an empty stomach can set off your metabolism. A fountain of antioxidants with anti-inflammatory and anti-diabetic properties, it improves digestion, and prevents stomach ulcers.

Coconut oil is a fountain of antioxidants with anti-inflammatory and anti-diabetic properties. (Unsplash)

The no-carb oil helps in losing belly fat.

According to Dr Utkarsha Basakhetre Desai, Aesthetic Dentist and Director at Beaming Smiles Dental Clinic, “Oil pulling cleanses the mouth of bacteria and has gained popularity as a natural remedy for oral health. It is important to consult your dental practitioner first to ensure it doesn’t interfere with the overall oral care plan.”

For glorious skin and glossy hair

Applying coconut oil helps combat dry scalp and controls frizz. (gettyimages)

Coconut oil heals scars and moisturizes dry skin. Its phytohormone acts as an anti-ageing agent, says Dr Bharti Maru, Aesthetic Medicine & Cosmetologist, Founder of Golden Touch Clinic, Mumbai, adding, “Applying coconut oil for hair helps combat dry scalp, controls frizz and is anti-fungal. But do not keep it for more than 15 to 20 minutes as it can clog hair follicles.”

A dynamic sports drink

Tender coconut water’s isotonic features are beneficial for athletes and sportspersons. “A rich source of minerals, its regular consumption prevents kidney stones and urinary tract infections,” reveals Chawla.

Coconuts provide us with excellent nutrients like potassium and calcium. (Unsplash)

Moderation is key

- Consuming in moderation is the key to good health as coconut is high in fats and calories.

- Excess intake can contribute to weight gain and increased cholesterol levels.

- Individuals with high cholesterol levels should consult their healthcare providers before including it in their diet.

- Those with chronic kidney disease should avoid coconut.