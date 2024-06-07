Afternoon briefing: NDA is 'Muslim mukt', says Omar Abdullah; 3 held for trying to enter Parliament, and more

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on June 7 hit out at the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance for almost no representation of minorities in the government. His response has come just ahead of the government formation at the Centre. “It’s not just the BJP, the NDA is Muslim mukt, Christian mukt, Buddhist mukth, Sikh mukt and yet the government will claim to represent 140 crore Indians,” Omar wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Omar’s response was to a report, highlighting that the MPs elected from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and various other parties that are part of the NDA were Hindus. Dig deeper Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (HT File)

Three labourers have been arrested for illegally entering the high-security Parliament complex by allegedly using "forged" Aadhaar cards, reports claimed on Friday. The three men were apprehended by the CISF at the flap gate entry of the Parliament and were later arrested by the Delhi Police. The Delhi Police arrested the three accused, Kasim, Monis and Soyeb, on charges of forgery and cheating. According to the FIR, the trio were intercepted and detained by CISF when they had lined up for security and identity card checks using a casual entry pass. Two of them possessed Aadhaar cards with identical serial numbers but their own photos. The identity of the third worker, Soyab, is being ascertained and is also under investigation, as per the FIR filed by the Delhi Police. Dig deeper

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The Latest News

Internet is going spiral with H-1b memes after USA cricket team beats Pakistan at T20 World Cup Dig deeper

Why the number of toppers in NEET UG results was so high this year, NTA explains through an official notification Dig deeper

India News

Concerns about policies whether it’s UCC, caste census, Agniveer: Chirag Paswan Dig deeper

Chandrababu Naidu, a quintessential political ally who needs deferential handling Dig deeper

Global Matters

India to complain to Canada over a float displaying an effigy of late PM Indira Gandhi Dig deeper

Joe Biden says he would not pardon son Hunter Biden for the 2018 firearm purchase Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

When it comes to your weekend binge list, this week’s OTT releases offer a rich tapestry of shows and films. From Gullak season 4 to the Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and the highly anticipated Richard Linklater release Hit Man, there is a lot to choose from. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Monsoon has hit some parts of the country, yet many others continue to reel under severe heatwave. With temperatures crossing 40-45 degrees, the use of air conditioner has no wonder skyrocketed. Many people are relying on air conditioner to deal with the intense heat during most parts of the day. However, excess use of air conditioning may be wreaking havoc on your health in ways you would not have imagined. As the air conditioner lowers both heat and humidity from the environment, it can bring relief from the scorching weather as well as sweating. Dig deeper

What's Trending?

Tech giant Oracle congratulated Saurabh Netravalkar and the USA cricket team for its historic win against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Indian-origin fast-bowler Netravalkar scripted the win for the American team as he bowled brilliantly to give away just 13 runs. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.