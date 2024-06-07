Three arrested for trying to enter Parliament using forged Aadhaar cards

Three labourers have been arrested for illegally entering the high-security Parliament complex by allegedly using "forged" Aadhaar cards, reports claimed on Friday. The three men were apprehended by the CISF at the flap gate entry of the Parliament and were later arrested by the Delhi Police. BSF jawan stand infront of Parliament (Hindustan Times)

The Delhi Police arrested the three accused, Kasim, Monis and Soyeb, on charges of forgery and cheating. According to the FIR, the trio were intercepted and detained by CISF when they had lined up for security and identity card checks using a casual entry pass. Two of them possessed Aadhaar cards with identical serial numbers but their own photos. The identity of the third worker, Soyab, is being ascertained and is also under investigation, as per the FIR filed by the Delhi Police.

The CISF personnel, while checking, found the cards to be doubtful and, on further scrutiny, found that those were forged.

An investigation reveal0ed that they were hired by Dee Vee Projects Limited and had been engaged in the construction of the MP's lounge inside the Parliament complex for the past three months.

The police have booked the accused under the sections 465 (forgery), 419 (cheating by personation), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The CISF recently replaced the CRPF and Delhi Police contingents and took over the entire security of the Parliament complex in the wake of the Lok Sabha security breach in December 2023 when two men, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, jumped inside the Lok Sabha from the visitor's gallery above the chamber and threw smoke cannisters inside the Parliament, and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs. Two protestors, Neelam and Amol, protested outside Parliament with similar gas canisters.

