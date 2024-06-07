OTT releases to watch this week: Gullak Season 4, Maidaan to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

When it comes to your weekend binge list, this week’s OTT releases offer a rich tapestry of shows and films. From Gullak season 4 to the Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and the highly anticipated Richard Linklater release Hit Man, there is a lot to choose from. (Also read: Crew, Laapataa Ladies: Why some women-led films work at the box office, while some have to wait for Netflix) Stills from Gullak Season 4 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, hits Netflix on June 6. The action film has Akshay and Tiger in the role of Indian army officers who are on a mission to fight against India's most dangerous enemy played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar in pivotal roles.

Gullak Season 4

Gullak is based on the lives of the Mishra family, a typical middle-class Indian family in a small north Indian town. The fourth season of the critically acclaimed series, created by Shreyansh Pandey and written by Vidit Tripathi, follows the members of the Mishra family as they face new challenges. The fourth season is out on SonyLiv on June 7.

Maidaan

Maidaan, a biographical sports drama starring Ajay Devgn, is now available to stream on Prime Video. Ajay Devgn essays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim in the film helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh. The musical score is by AR Rahman.

Hit Man

Glen Powell, who you might remember from Anyone But You, plays a fake hitman in Hit Man, a new comedy drama directed by Richard Linklater. Also starring Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio, and Retta, the film around a well-mannered hitman who tries help a desperate woman who wants to flee her abusive husband. In this process, he starts to become one of his false personas and ends up falling for the woman as well. The film releases on Netflix on June 7.

Blackout

After the resounding success of 12th Fail, actor Vikrant Massey is back with his next release Blackout. Releasing on JioCinema this week, the Devang Bhavsar directorial revolves around a man (played by Massey) whose life changes overnight when he sees an accidental truck full of cash and gold. Next, he has to learns that it belongs to a mafia gang! The web of lies and deceit take on a hilarious, satirical journey.