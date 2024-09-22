Afternoon briefing: PM Modi gifts vintage silver train model to Biden; Omar Abdullah reacts to Amit Shah's NC jibe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented US President Joe Biden with a silver antique train model and First Lady Jill Biden with a pashmina shawl following the Quad leaders summit on Saturday. These gifts symbolize the strong diplomatic ties between India and the United States, highlighted in a joint statement by the two leaders, who described their relationship as the "defining partnership of the 21st century." The train model, crafted from 92.5% silver, showcases the intricate hand-engraving skills of artisans from Maharashtra, underscoring India's rich craftsmanship. Dig Deeper Prime minister Narendra Modi presented US President Joe Biden with a silver antique train model

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah criticized Home Minister Amit Shah for blaming the Abdullah family for terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah challenged Shah to clarify whom he holds responsible—NC or Pakistan. "Amit Shah should come clean," he stated, noting that while the BJP blames Pakistan for terrorism in India, they shift the blame to NC and Congress in J&K. He further questioned the BJP's stance, asking why they are not engaging with Pakistan if they believe NC and Congress are responsible for the violence in the region. Abdullah's comments were reported by ANI.

The Latest News

BookMyShow crashes after Coldplay India 2025 bookings start

Park Shin Hye's Judge From Hell premiere rating beats Jung Hae In's Love Next Door and Black Out

India News

Sabotage bid? LPG cylinder found on rail tracks on Kanpur-Prayagraj route

Haryana assembly election | 'What's wrong if…': CM Saini on Kumari Selja's 'unhappiness' with Congress

Global Matters

'China testing us all': Joe Biden caught on mic telling QUAD leaders

The most popular Royal revealed: William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan ranked in new survey

Entertainment Focus

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi, riding high after the success of his films Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2, faced personal turmoil as divorce rumors emerged in June. On September 9, he officially announced his separation from Aarti via social media. Two days later, Aarti claimed she was "blindsided" by the announcement, stating it was made without her "knowledge or consent." In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Jayam Ravi revealed he had sent Aarti two legal notices prior to the public announcement, asserting that her lack of response left him no choice but to disclose their divorce publicly.

(That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.)