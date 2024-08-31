Afternoon briefing: RSS begins key meet in Kerala; BJP ally seeks release of stone pelters in Kashmir, and more
A key three-day conclave of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the Centre's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), began in Kerala's Palakkad on Saturday. According to senior RSS member Sunil Ambekar, the ‘2024 Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak’ is a meeting of the multiple RSS-linked organisations. Dig deeper
Janata Dal (United), a key ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA at the Centre, has promised the release of stone pelters and political prisoners in its manifesto for the upcoming assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir. “Review cases and facilitate the release of stone pelters to promote peace and reconciliation,” its manifesto reads. Dig deeper
Gujarat floods: Will Cyclone ‘Asna’ worsen situation? What's the location of the cyclone? Dig deeper
UP's Bahraich villagers battle wolves with firecrackers, lights as forest dept traps 4. Dig deeper
Former US President Donald Trump faces another security threat as a man storms stage in Pennsylvania rally. Dig deeper
Seismic echoes reveal a mysterious ‘donut’ inside Earth’s core. Dig deeper
As actor Rajkummar Rao clocked his 40th birthday on August 31, he announced his new film Maalik. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Rajkummar shared a new poster giving a glimpse of his look in the film. Dig deeper
Ever had that "why did I eat so much?" moment when your belly feels like it's about to burst? Bloating can totally ruin your day, leaving you feeling heavy and sluggish. And you're not alone. Dig deeper
Could the fungus from The Last of Us that infected humans and transformed them into zombies exist in real life? The zombie fungus is real but not nearly as deadly. Dig deeper
