Beat the bloat: 5 easy dietitian-approved tips to keep you feeling light and free

Ever had that "why did I eat so much?" moment when your belly feels like it's about to burst? Bloating can totally ruin your day, leaving you feeling heavy and sluggish. And you're not alone—nearly one in seven Americans experience this every week, according to a 2023 study published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. That uncomfortable, tight feeling often comes with your abdomen swelling up, making you feel even more miserable. But don't worry, there's a lot you can do to ease the bloat. Simple lifestyle changes, especially in your diet and exercise habits, can make a huge difference in getting you back to feeling your best. (Also read: Bloating to heartburn; 6 telltale signs of an unhealthy gut ) Check out five tips to reduce bloating and improve digestion according to experts.(Pexels)

Dt. Shubha Dhyani Senior Clinical Dietician, Founder & CEO, Right Diet With Shubha shared with HT Lifestyle five simple dietary tips to help reduce bloating.

1. Eat Smaller, More Frequent Meals

Consuming large meals can overwhelm your digestive system and lead to bloating as your stomach struggles to process the large volume of food. Instead, try eating smaller portions more frequently throughout the day. This approach helps maintain a steady flow of digestive enzymes and reduces the likelihood of overloading your stomach, which can prevent excessive gas and bloating. Aim for about five to six smaller meals rather than three large ones.

2. Reduce High-Fiber Foods Gradually

Fibre is essential for digestion and overall health, but an abrupt increase can lead to bloating and gas. High-fiber foods such as beans, lentils, and whole grains are known to cause bloating because they ferment in the gut, producing gas. To minimize this effect, gradually increase your fibre intake to allow your digestive system to adapt. Additionally, soaking beans and cooking them thoroughly can help reduce their bloating potential.

3. Limit Salt and Processed Foods

Excess salt can cause your body to retain water, leading to bloating and swelling. Processed and packaged foods are often high in sodium, so it's beneficial to limit their consumption. Instead, focus on fresh, whole foods and use herbs and spices to flavour your meals. Reducing sodium intake helps manage fluid balance and can reduce bloating associated with water retention.

4. Stay Hydrated and Avoid Carbonated Beverages

Drinking plenty of water is crucial for digestion and can help reduce bloating by flushing excess sodium and waste from your system. On the other hand, carbonated beverages like soda can introduce extra gas into your digestive tract, leading to bloating. Opt for still water or herbal teas instead. Staying well-hydrated also supports healthy digestion and reduces the risk of constipation, which can contribute to bloating.

5. Incorporate Probiotics into Your Diet

Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that help maintain a healthy balance of gut flora. An imbalance in gut bacteria can lead to bloating and discomfort. Including probiotic-rich foods, such as yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, or kimchi, in your diet can improve digestion and reduce bloating. These foods help promote a healthy gut microbiome, which supports more efficient digestion and can alleviate bloating caused by digestive disturbances.

Following these tips can effectively manage and reduce bloating, leading to greater comfort and overall digestive health.