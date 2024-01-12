Afternoon briefing: SC refuses to stay CEC Act; Houthis' stern warning, and all the latest news

The Supreme Court declined to stay the implementation of a new law pertaining to the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs). The law, which excludes the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the selection panel, faced challenges for allegedly violating the separation of powers. The court issued notices to the Union government while refusing an immediate stay, emphasizing that it's a statutory provision. The new law, enacted on December 28, 2023, establishes a search committee chaired by the Union law minister for the selection of CEC and ECs. The court will examine the constitutional validity of the law in April. Dig deeper The new law marked a major shift from a decision of a Constitution bench in March last year, which directed for inclusion of the CJI in the selection panel until Parliament came up with a new law. (ANI)

More news on CEC appointment: Ex-CECs believe Bill to appoint top poll officials ‘downgrades’ status of Election Commission; set to advise PM

Tensions have escalated between the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Houthi rebels in Yemen following targeted strikes by the American and British militaries. The Houthi deputy foreign minister, Hussein al-Ezzi, warned of dire consequences and a heavy price for the U.S. and UK. In response to strikes on their positions, Houthi members announced retaliatory assaults on U.S. and UK warships in the Red Sea. The U.S. and UK justified their actions, emphasizing the need to safeguard freedom of navigation, trade, and the security of military and civilian vessels. Iran condemned the strikes as a breach of international laws. The conflict has intensified amid the Houthi group's attacks on Israel and commercial vessels in the Red Sea. Dig deeper

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

More news on Houthi attacks: Jaishankar bound for Iran, Gaza and Houthi attacks on agenda

The Latest News

Modi to undertake set of rituals ahead of Ram Temple consecration Dig deeper

AAP claims PMO instructed land-owning agencies to demolish all slums in Delhi Dig deeper

India News

Supreme Court junks Punjab govt’s appeal on FIR against SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Dig deeper

Rare sighting of Baikal Teal duck in Manipur after 109 years Dig deeper

Global Matters

Powerful cross-country winter storm sweeps across US, bringing blizzard conditions and severe weather chaos Dig deeper

Thailand moves to ban recreational cannabis use, nascent industry on thin ice Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal secured a spot in the main draw of the 2024 Australian Open with a hard-fought victory against Slovakia's Alex Molcan at Melbourne Park. Ranked 139th globally, Nagal showcased resilience, breaking Molcan early in the first set but facing a setback as his opponent levelled the score. Despite a brief concern about a hip injury, Nagal regrouped and clinched the first set 6-4. In the second set, he overcame Molcan, who received treatment for a shoulder issue, ultimately winning the match. Nagal's successful qualification marks his second main draw appearance at the Australian Open, and fourth overall in a Grand Slam tournament. His earlier refusals of a wild card nomination and victories in the qualification rounds underscore his remarkable comeback. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande's mother, Vandana Lokhande, entered the house, advising Ankita and her husband, Vicky Jain, to be cautious about their relationship discussions, as rumours circulate outside. Vandana emphasized the importance of choosing their words wisely and understanding their limits. During a private chat in the garden, Ankita's mother urged her to focus on the present and avoid discussing her past, particularly regarding Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita defended herself, clarifying that she only praised Sushant's work. The episode revealed the complexities of Ankita's emotions and her attempt to navigate discussions about her past relationship with Sushant, who passed away in 2020. Despite accusations of seeking sympathy, Ankita's mother asserted that Ankita's feelings are genuine and rooted in their eight-year connection. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The Mediterranean diet, based on the traditional eating patterns of Mediterranean countries, is gaining popularity for its holistic wellness benefits. This low-calorie, high-fiber diet is known to prevent heart disease, strokes, and help control blood sugar levels and blood pressure. Nutritionists highlight its positive impact on digestive and mental health, reducing the risk of various cancers. Key components include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats like olive oil, and lean proteins such as fish and nuts. The diet offers omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and antioxidants, contributing to heart health, weight management, improved brain function, and diabetes prevention. Some delicious Mediterranean dishes include Greek salad, Mediterranean chicken, and pasta with pesto. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening