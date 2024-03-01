Afternoon briefing: Unrest in Himachal Congress deepens; stars arrive for Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding; all latest news

Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh engaged with six rebel Congress lawmakers in BJP-ruled Haryana's Panchkula before his Delhi visit, amidst a potential crisis for Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's government. The meeting suggests political turbulence, as Singh's interaction with dissenting members hints at possible shifts in political alliances, adding uncertainty to the stability of the Congress-led administration in Himachal Pradesh. Despite the apparent crisis, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu managed to avert an immediate threat, maintaining a delicate balance within the state government. The situation reflects ongoing political dynamics and the challenges faced by the ruling party in Himachal Pradesh. Dig deeper. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Congress state president Pratibha Singh address the press conference after attending the Himachal Pradesh Congress meeting, in Shimla on Thursday. (ANI)

Asia's wealthiest man, Mukesh Ambani, is hosting a grand three-day pre-wedding celebration for his youngest son in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The opulent event blends nuptials with business connections, drawing influential figures from Wall Street to Silicon Valley. The gala, commencing in the family's refinery township, boasts star-studded entertainment with Rihanna and illusionist David Blaine. Attendees will be treated to a culinary extravaganza featuring around 500 dishes. The high-profile occasion underscores the intersection of wealth, social ties, and global influence, showcasing the Ambani family's prominence in both business and entertainment circles. Dig deeper.

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, known for their batting prowess in Team India, were surprisingly excluded from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) annual central contracts for the 2023-2024 season. The omission raised eyebrows, prompting former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan to highlight the intriguing situation of all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The exclusion of the talented duo has sparked discussions about the selection criteria, leaving fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning the rationale behind their omission from the 30-player list. Dig deeper.

R&B singer Rihanna is set to perform at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The singer, known for her hit "Bitch Better Have My Money," is reportedly receiving a substantial fee for her appearance at the star-studded event. This confirms the singer's past declaration, emphasizing the financial aspect of her performances. The news of Rihanna's high payment adds to the extravagant nature of the celebration, underscoring the grandeur associated with the pre-wedding festivities of Asia's wealthiest family. Dig deeper.

Singer Cat Janice, aged 31, has succumbed to a rare sarcoma cancer that affects bones and soft tissues. Known for going viral on TikTok, she gained attention for dedicating her final song to her son. In 2022, Janice initially battled and overcame cancer, but sadly, it reemerged in her lungs. Despite her earlier triumph, she was hospitalized last month, ultimately losing the fight against the relentless disease. Her story reflects the unpredictable and challenging nature of cancer, leaving behind a legacy of courage and the emotional impact of her music on social media. Dig deeper.