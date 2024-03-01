BJP member and aide of MP Umesh Jadhav hacked to death in Karnataka: Police

Kalaburagi: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was allegedly hacked to death in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district on Thursday, police said. Girish Babu Chakra was an aide and supporter of Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav (HT Photo/sourced)

Police said the incident took place around 11pm on Thursday in the Saganur village. Chakra, an aide and supporter of Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav, was recently appointed as the district BSNL Advisory Committee member.

He came under attack during a celebratory gathering organised by his friends in the village, said police. The assailants threw chilli powder into his eyes and killed him with a machete, police said.

Speaking to HT, Aland deputy superintendent of police Mohammed Shariff said a case has been registered at the Ganagapura police station. An investigation into the matter has been launched, he said, adding three teams have been formed to arrest the accused persons.

Prima facie, it seems old rivalry is the motive behind the murder, said Shariff.

This is the second such alleged killing of a BJP member in Kalaburagi in just 24 hours. On Thursday morning, BJP leader Mahanthappa Siddaramappa Alure was allegedly hacked to death by unidentified assailants at Sarasamba village in Aland taluk.

Mahanthappa, a prominent figure in the village, served as the president of the Dhanalakshmi Cooperative Society and was elected as a member of the gram panchayat for three consecutive terms.