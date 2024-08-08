Afternoon briefing: Waqf bill to cause stir in Parliament; probe says MCD at fault in coaching centre deaths, and more

The Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill is set to stir controversy as it nears introduction in Parliament, with several INDIA bloc parties opposing the proposed changes. Congress, TMC, NCP, Samajwadi Party, and DMK have voiced their discontent, arguing that the amendments to the law governing Waqf boards—responsible for managing Islamic lands—were introduced without consulting Muslim groups and other stakeholders. Congress leader K. Suresh criticized the BJP for allegedly aiming to create "polarisation" ahead of upcoming elections, suggesting the amendments are politically motivated rather than driven by genuine reform. Dig Deeper The proposed amendments to the Waqf Act will potentially limit the Waqf Board’s authority to designate properties, causing opposition parties to lock horns with the Centre over the proposal (SansadTV)

A magisterial probe into the Delhi coaching centre tragedy, where three UPSC aspirants died after heavy rainfall flooded a basement library, has criticized the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the fire department. The report, submitted to the revenue minister, accuses both agencies of "malafide intentions" and "violating laws." It reveals that officials had identified rule violations at Rau's IAS Study Circle but failed to act. Additionally, the fire department did not report the improper use of the building's basement as a library during a recent inspection, marking a "serious lapse" in oversight and safety enforcement.

Latest News

Bengaluru man arrested for allegedly extorting money from 20 policemen: Report

TSOC identified over 3mn vulnerabilities in telecom infra since Jan 1, 2023: Minister in LS

India News

Shashi Tharoor's message in Hindi for wrestler Vinesh Phogat: 'System se…'

Who was Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee?

Global Matters

Will a desi President boost Indian quotient in US? Indian American weighs in on Kamala Harris as POTUS

Sunita Williams stuck in space until February 2025? NASA eyes Elon Musk's SpaceX for rescue mission

Sports Goings

In the midst of wrestling chaos over Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024 for being 100 grams overweight, Sarah Hildebrandt faced an emotional rollercoaster. Initially celebrating what she thought was an automatic gold medal win due to Phogat's disqualification, Hildebrandt's joy was short-lived. An hour later, she learned that she would need to compete against Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez for the gold. Guzman Lopez, previously set for a bronze medal match after losing to Phogat in the semifinals, was unexpectedly promoted to the final match, altering Hildebrandt's path to the gold.

Lifestyle and Health

On International Cat Day 2024, cat lovers celebrate the joys of having a feline friend. Cats, known for being low-maintenance and adaptable, can be wonderful long-term companions if you're prepared for the commitment. Typically house-trained as kittens, they enjoy cozying up on laps during winter and use a range of meows to communicate. With their self-grooming habits and ability to provide comfort and joy, cats offer a rewarding companionship that enhances any home.

It's Trending

A viral social media post claiming that Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, the sister of Qatar's Emir, lost 11 Hermes bags filled with luxury items after taking a high-speed train in Paris is false. The post alleges that the princess's bags were stolen on a TGV train and that a 20-minute police search yielded no results. However, this claim has been debunked by the princess herself, who confirmed that the story is untrue. There is no evidence supporting the theft or the incident described in the viral video.

