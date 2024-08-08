Bengaluru police arrested a man who was a police informer for allegedly extorting money from the cops. The accused is believed to have extorted money from at least 20 policemen in Bengaluru, according to a report in the Deccan Herald. Bengaluru man arrested for allegedly extorting money from 20 policemen: Report

According to the report, the man was identified as Syed Sarfraz Ahmed, an informant for police in DJ Halli, RT Nagar, and Shivajinagar police stations. Due to his profession, Ahmed made good connections with several police officers in the city.

Recently, Shivajinagar police arrested a man named Irshad for allegedly creating a ruckus at a restaurant in the city. Ahmed then approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and filed a formal complaint, alleging that cops had illegally detained Irshad without any formal complaint. Ahmed then contacted Shivajinagar police and tried to strike a deal to withdraw his complaint with SHRC.

However, the police decided to catch Ahmed red-handed and planned to set a trap. The cops agreed to pay him the money he demanded and asked him to arrive at a location. When Ahmed came to collect money, the entire scene was recorded on camera. Meanwhile, police also collected CCTV footage of Irshad creating a ruckus at a restaurant for proof.

Ahmed was arrested by the police with all the evidence and remanded in judicial custody by the court. It was found that he extorted money from more than 20 police officers.