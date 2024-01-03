Afternoon briefing: What SC said in Adani verdict; BJP's jibe at Kejriwal over skipping ED summons, all latest news

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday refused to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the allegations levelled by American short-seller Hindenburg against the Adani Group. It, however, asked SEBI to complete its probe into the pending two cases against the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate within three months. A bench, headed by CJI DY Chandrachud, said the court cannot regulate the market regulator's power of investigation and that it had completed its probe in 22 out of 24 cases linked to Hindenburg's allegations. Dig deeper A logo of the Adani Group is seen on a commercial complex.(Bloomberg)

More on Adani court verdict: Gautam Adani says 'Satyameva Jayate' after Supreme Court verdict

Supreme Court says no ground to doubt SEBI probe, it won't interfere

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday took a sharp dig at Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal for not appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and skipping the summons for the third time saying that he is absconding like a criminal as there is something to hide. Party's national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla dubbed him as a criminal and said that Kejriwal is playing the victim card despite the courts establishing that there is a money trail.

More on Arvind Kejriwal: Kejriwal to skip ED summons; calls notice 'illegal' in written reply

AAP to begin phase 2 of 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' rally in Delhi from Jan 4

The Latest News

Adani Group firms log 18% share price surge, market cap crosses ₹15 trillion after Hindenburg verdict

Mahayuti aims to win more than 45 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra: State BJP chief

India News

The Central government is ready with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 rules and is likely to implement them "much before" the Lok Sabha elections slated to take place this year

A dense layer of fog engulfed parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan amid the prevailing cold wave conditions in North India on Wednesday

Global Matters

India expands visa services in Canada, adds 3 new centres

Indian-origin family's death mystery solved, husband shot dead his wife and daughter

Sports Goings

When the ODI series got over, India, with about 50 frontline cricketers in South Africa, would never have imagined that their final frontier dreams would be dashed in a little over two and a half days. With the majority of the first-XI players either resting or injured, a young Indian side under Suryakumar Yadav (in T20Is) and KL Rahul (in ODIs) did quite well in the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour.

Entertainment Focus

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail has been receiving acclaim. Actor Vikrant Massey is also getting praise for his performance as Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to become an IPS officer. Now, the actor has responded to a person on X (formerly Twitter), who shared a screenshot of real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, in the background of a scene.

Lifestyle and Health

As a fresh spate of Covid JN.1 cases raise concerns across the country, it's important to take steps to strengthen your immune system and put your best foot forward as far as your well-being is concerned. Your immune system is the best defence to fight diseases and infections, and boosting it with the right mix of nutrients as well as healthy lifestyle measures like sufficient sleep, exercise and low stress can be effective against avoiding illnesses.

