Afternoon briefing: World leaders wish King Charles recovery from cancer; PM Modi inaugurates ONGC's sea survival centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished King Charles III of Britain a swift recovery and good health on Tuesday after Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that the 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with cancer. Other world leaders also wished for the successful treatment and recovery of the British monarch. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on X, “Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well.”Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “The whole country will be rooting for the King today.” Dig Deeper Britain's King Charles (REUTERS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated ONGC's sea survival centre in Goa on Tuesday. It aims to advance the Indian sea survival training ecosystem to global standards as a one-of-a-kind Integrated Sea Survival Training Centre. It is expected to train 10,000-15,000 personnel annually. Personnel will be trained in simulated and controlled harsh weather conditions. The centre will help trainees deal with real-life disasters and enhance their sea survival skills. Dig Deeper

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Latest News

Over 1.66 cr voters struck off rolls ahead of Lok Sabha polls: EC informs SC

PM Narendra Modi wishes for speedy recovery of Britain’s King Charles

India News

Muslim body criticises Uniform Civil Code, parliamentarian says ‘against Quran’

View: Like Ministers in the Modi cabinet, the babus are also accountable

World News

Who is Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, Yemen's new prime minister ?

Nikki Haley applies for Secret Service protection due to increasing threats on campaign trail

Entertainment Focus

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga isn't happy about Javed Akhtar's recent remark at his film Animal. The veteran lyricist had called such films ‘dangerous’. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sandeep suggested Javed to check his son Farhan Akhtar's production Mirzapur and said one might feel like throwing up after watching the hit OTT series due to its abusive language. Responding to Javed's words, Sandeep said, "It is very clear that he did not watch the film. It’s very clear in that comment that he did not see the entire film. Now if someone is talking without watching the film, what can I say about them? Obviously, you feel bad because it is very clear that he has not seen the film and not only about him; anybody who is throwing stones on an art piece, why don’t they check their surroundings first?” Dig Deeper