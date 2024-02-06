PM Narendra Modi wishes for speedy recovery of Britain’s King Charles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conveyed his and the people of India’s wishes for the speedy recovery and good health of Britain’s King Charles III, who has been diagnosed with cancer. The king has begun a schedule of regular treatments, during which he will put off public duties. (The Royal Family | Official X account)

Modi conveyed the wishes while responding to a post on X by Britain’s royal family that communicated the news of the king suffering from a form of cancer.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III,” Modi posted on X.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said diagnostic tests, conducted after the king had undergone a hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, had detected a form of cancer.

Also Read: King Charles cancer diagnosis: Full statement of Buckingham Palace

The king has begun a schedule of regular treatments, during which he will put off public duties.

The statement further said the 75-year-old king had chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope that it will assist public understanding for all those affected by cancer.