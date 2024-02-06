Who is Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, Yemen's new prime minister ?

Yemen's foreign minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak has been appointed as the country's new Prime Minister, reported news agency ANI citing Al Jazeera. He replaced Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, who was Yemen’s premier since 2018. Yemen's foreign minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak has been appointed as the country's new Prime Minister(ANI)

On Monday, Bin Mubarak was named the Prime Minister of Yemen, after a decision was issued by the country's Presidential Leadership Council.

Bin Mubarak's appointment as Yemen's Prime Minister has come after the recent US strikes against resources linked to Iran-backed Houthi rebels. In recent months, the Houthi rebels have been disrupting shipping operations in the Red Sea by firing missiles and drones and through hijacks. Earlier in January, the US and the UK conducted airstrikes on bases and command centres linked to the Houthis.

Who is Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak ?

Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak has served as the former Yemeni ambassador to the US. He is widely viewed as a fierce opponent of the Houthi rebels.

In 2015 amid a power struggle with then-President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, he was abducted by the Houthis while serving as Yemen's presidential chief of staff.

In 2018, Bin Mubarak was appointed as Yemen's representative to the United Nations.

In the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the Houthis are backing Hamas in Gaza. Houthis say their attacks on ships in the Red Sea is a deterrence against Israel's ongoing offensive in Gaza.

Notably, the Israel-Hamas war broke out after the Palestinian terrorists attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing hundreds of innocent civilians and abducting more than 200 people. In retaliation to the barbaric October 7 attack, Israel launched a massive military operation in Gaza in a bid to dismantle Hamas terror network and free the hostages.

The ongoing war has led to tensions in West Asia and the international community is trying to prevent a wider conflict in the region.