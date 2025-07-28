‘Against Islamic values’: Muslim cleric defends remarks on SP MP Dimple Yadav

Amid backlash over his remarks against Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, All India Imam Association (AIIA) president Maulana Sajid Rashidi on Sunday defended his comments, claiming he was being unfairly targeted and had received threats. All India Imam Association president Maulana Sajid Rashidi (left) and SP MP Dimple Yadav (right).(X/PTI)

He said he would approach the police and file a complaint against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav, alleging that their party workers were behind the threats.

“The way she (Dimple Yadav) was sitting inside the mosque, I object to it based on Islamic beliefs,” Rashidi told ANI.

“According to Islamic principles, sitting in that manner is not appropriate, and the best example is Iqra Hasan, who was seated right next to her. Dimple should have learnt from her that this is how a Muslim woman sits, and she should have done the same,” Rashidi said.

He asked whether action would be taken against those who circulated the image, saying, “The question is, will Akhilesh Yadav file an FIR against the person who took this objectionable photo? The way Dimple Yadav is sitting, this would be considered immodest in our tradition.”

“I will also approach the police and submit the phone numbers from which I’ve received threats. I will file a complaint against Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav, because the people issuing these threats are clearly their workers,” he claimed.

Rashidi said that his comments were based purely on religious grounds.

“I spoke keeping Islamic beliefs in mind. Even if it had been a Muslim woman, I would have said the same,” he said. “If Dimple Yadav apologises and admits that her actions were against Islamic values, then I too will apologise.”

The Muslim cleric has been booked for allegedly making objectionable and inflammatory remarks against Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav during a televised debate.

An FIR against him was lodged at Vibhuti Khand police station on Sunday evening following a complaint by local resident Pravesh Yadav.

The remarks in question were made in response to Dimple Yadav’s recent visit to a mosque. The complaint accused Rashidi of making statements that were not only derogatory and misogynistic but also “highly provocative and aimed at inciting religious disharmony and communal tension.”