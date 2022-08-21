‘Age only a number’: Sena’s Priyanka Chatuvedi tweets inspiring Dahi Handi video

Maharashtra was gripped by festive fervor this week amid celebrations for Janamasthmi, which is marked by Dahi Handi events as revelers form human pyramids to break earthen pots full of butter or dahi. Lord Krishna is remembered in tales - that have been passed down from one generation to another - as ‘Makhan Chor’, the one who stole butter.

Among the many colourful videos and photos from across Maharashtra that were shared on Twitter, one clip was posted by Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi that showed an elderly woman climbing up the human pyramid. The heartwarming clip shows the woman - dressed in an orange saree - successfully reaching the pot tied at at a height. The enthusiasm of an all-women human pyramid is captured in the clip.

In her tweet, the Sena MP wrote: “Age is only a number we count until we’re old enough to know it doesn’t count ~ Katrina Mayer. This video proves that! #DahiHandifestival is truly all encompassing. (sic)”. The location, however, was not mentioned.

Age is only a number we count until we’re old enough to know it doesn’t

count ~ Katrina Mayer



This video proves that! #DahiHandifestival is truly all encompassing

pic.twitter.com/e4IlKRYiBc — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) August 20, 2022

Another inspiring clip was earlier shared by businessman Harsh Goenka of a Dahi Handi event from Mumbai. “On the occasion of #Janmashtami, this ‘Dahi handi’ is performed by the visually impaired children of Victoria Memorial School for the Blind, a school where my wife works,” he wrote, sharing a clip showing some children participating in the revelry amid cheers.

Dahi Handi in Maharashtra

It was after two years that Maharashtra witnessed Dahi Handi events without restrictions amid the pandemic. In Pune, about 2,500 cops were deployed and other parts of the state saw extensive arrangements too.

Meanwhile, Sena vs Sena rift became even more clearer with Team Uddhav Thackeray and Team Eknath Shinde organising events.

The Uddhav government had collapsed a couple of weeks after Shinde's revolt. Both the teams are now battling for the Sena symbol.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON