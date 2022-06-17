Agnipath critic Varun Gandhi has a message for protesters: ‘A soldier first thinks about…’

BJP MP Varun Gandhi who already opposed the Agnipath scheme on Friday issued a video message urging protestors to not take the path of violence to make their demands. "A soldier first considers the interest of the country. It is therefore unethical to make demands by damaging the properties of the country," the BJP MP said, adding that he, in his capacity, will do everything to make the concerns of the youngsters heard in the right place. His appeal came as the protest against the radical military recruitment scheme turned violent leading to a fatality in Hyderabad and massive damage to railway properties at several places.

सैन्य अभ्यर्थियों के इस संघर्ष में मैं हर कदम पर उनके साथ खड़ा हूँ। आप सभी से विनम्र निवेदन है कि धैर्य से काम लें और ‘लोकतांत्रिक मर्यादा’ बनाए रखते हुए अपने ज्ञापन विभिन्न माध्यमों से सरकार तक पहुँचाये। ‘सुरक्षित भविष्य’ हर युवा का अधिकार है! न्याय होगा। https://t.co/gQU6BlB55i — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) June 17, 2022

"Consider my appeal today as one coming from an elder brother. The solutions to critical problems lie in discussions. You are the future of the country and that's why a lot is expected of you. I will do everything to make your demands heard," Varun Gandhi said.

"We are together in this. But on the path of non-violence. A soldier always thinks about the welfare of the country. Given this, it is wrong to place our demand by damaging the country's properties," the BJP MP said.

Supporting the demands of the protesters, Varun Gandhi said though the demands are justified, the democratic dignity has to be maintained in seeking those demands.'

"There has been a modification in the scheme within 24 hours which makes us hopeful that the government will listen to our further demands, going forward," Varun Gandhi said.

Varun Gandhi on Thursday wrote to defence minister Rajnath Singh voicing concerns that youngsters have many questions and doubts over the scheme.

The sole BJP MP who has objected to the scheme said the short-term contract in the military will give a rise to more disaffection among the youth. As the services will retain only 25% of the Agniveers, the Agnipath scheme will result in a huge waste of training cost, Varun Gandhi said.

