Agra administration issues alert to farmers over locust invasion

Agra administration issues alert to farmers over locust invasion

Even as the district is struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic, the threat from possible invasion of locusts added to the farmers’ woes who appealed administration to help them.

May 23, 2020
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Agra
“We have procured pesticides and arranged 50 tractors and 3 fire brigade vehicles,” Ram Pravesh, District Agriculture Officer said.
"We have procured pesticides and arranged 50 tractors and 3 fire brigade vehicles," Ram Pravesh, District Agriculture Officer said.
         

The Agra administration on Friday has issued an alert to farmers over a likely locust attack in the district. A swarm of locusts is headed towards the area from Karauli in Rajasthan, said an official.

“We got information that swarm of locusts is in Rajasthan’s Karauli. We have issued an alert in Agra. We have also asked the farmers to take steps like beating drums in the fields and produce smoke to keep the locusts away,” Ram Pravesh, District Agriculture Officer said.

“We have procured pesticides and arranged 50 tractors and 3 fire brigade vehicles,” he added.

Even as the district is struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic, the threat from possible invasion of locusts added to the farmers’ woes who appealed administration to help them.

