Agra traffic police issues advisory ahead of PM Modi's rally today. Check routes to avoid

The Agra traffic police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in the city's Kothi Meena Bazaar Ground on Thursday. The traffic police, while issuing the advisory on X, requested the commuters to avoid certain routes for the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets his supporters during a roadshow (AFP)

Here's the detailed route diversion advisory issued by the Agra traffic police.

1. Apart from the vehicles coming for the public meeting from Collectorate Tiraha, no vehicle will be allowed towards Tehsil intersection. These vehicles will depart for their destination from NH-19 via MG Road, Hariparvat, Speed Color Lab, Sursadan Diwani Roundabout and Bhagwan Talkies.

2. Apart from the vehicles coming for the public meeting from Subhash Park intersection, no vehicle will be allowed towards Panchkuiya intersection. These vehicles will depart for their destination from NH-19 via MG Road, Hariparvat, Speed Color Lab, Sursadan Diwani Roundabout and Bhagwan Talkies.

3. Apart from the vehicles coming for the public meeting from Nalband intersection, no vehicle will be allowed towards Panchkuiya intersection. These vehicles will depart for their destination from NH-19 via MG Road, Hariparvat, Speed Color Lab, Sursadan Diwani Roundabout and Bhagwan Talkies.

4. Apart from the vehicles coming for the public meeting from St. John's intersection, no vehicle will be allowed towards Lohamandi intersection. These vehicles will depart for their destination from NH-19 via MG Road, Hariparvat, Speed Color Lab, Sursadan Diwani Roundabout and Bhagwan Talkies.

5. Apart from the vehicles coming for the public meeting from Lohamandi intersection, no vehicle will be allowed to come towards the Kothi Meena Bazaar program venue. These vehicles will depart for their destination via St. John's, MG Road and Bodla intersection.

6. Apart from the vehicles coming for the public meeting from Bodla intersection, no vehicle will be allowed towards Lohamandi intersection. These vehicles will depart for their destination via Sikandra, Bhawna Tower, NH-19, MG Road.

7. Apart from the vehicles coming for the public meeting from Madiya Katra intersection, no vehicle will be allowed towards Lohamandi intersection. These vehicles will depart for their destination via Bhavna Tower, Agrasen Ghoda Murti, Hariparvat Square, RBS Square and MG Road.

8. Apart from the vehicles coming for the public meeting from Speed Color Lab Tiraha (Shahganj), no vehicle will be allowed to come towards the venue of Kothi Meena Bazaar.

9. Apart from the vehicles coming for the public meeting from Speed Color Lab Tiraha (Shahganj), no vehicle will be allowed to come towards Sattolala Halwai.

10. No vehicle of any kind will be allowed from COD Tiraha towards Ramnagar culvert.

11. Apart from the vehicles coming for the public meeting from Maruti State Square, no vehicle will be allowed to come towards Ramnagar culvert and Kothi Meena Bazaar. These vehicles will reach their destination via Avadhpuri 100 foot road and Bodla.

12. No vehicle of any kind will be allowed from Shankargarh culvert towards Ramnagar culvert and Prithvinath gate. These vehicles will reach their destination via Albatiya, Avadhpuri 100 foot road.

13. Entry of all types of vehicles will be restricted from Prithvinath gate towards Bhogipura and Shankargarh culvert.

14. From Lohamandi towards Kothi Meena Bazaar venue, from Speed Color Lab (Shahganj) towards Ladli Katra Kothi Meena Bazaar and Sattolala Halwai, from Speed Color Lab (Shahganj) towards Shahganj, Bhogipura and Soro Katra, from Bhogi Pura towards Rui Ki Mandi. And on the Tehsil side, from Barhakhambha Railway Gate towards Rui Ki Mandi and from Pachkuiya towards Soro Katra, Shahganj, GIC Ground and Kothi Meena Bazaar event venue, entry of vehicles like auto, e-rickshaw, battery rickshaw etc. will be completely banned.

15. The buses coming to the public meeting from Fatehpur Sikri will drop the people (audience) at Prithvinath Gate and park their buses on both sides of the road towards Pathauli, 100 meters ahead of Tatanagar Gate. The audience attending the public meeting will be able to go to the public meeting from Prithvinath Gate, Bhogipura, Speed Color Lab, Ladli Katra, Kothi Meena Bazaar, Tiraha.

16. Vehicles coming from Fatehpur Sikri towards Agra will be diverted from Pathauli Canal intersection and Vayu Vihar intersection and will depart for their destination.

17. Entry of all types of heavy vehicles will be restricted from Vayu Vihar Tirahe towards Prithvinath Gate.

Elections 2024:

The second of the seven-phase 18th Lok Sabha elections will take place on April 26. The first phase of the polling took place on April 19. The third phase of polling is scheduled on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the last phase on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Elections for the Agra Lok Sabha constituency will be conducted on May 7.