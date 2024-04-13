79 years of life, 98 poll losses fail to deter Agra’s ‘perennial’ candidate

Agra: Hasnu Ram Ambedkari, 79, has contested and lost 98 elections since 1985. But undeterred, the spry elderly is set to contest his 99th and 100th elections this time, as participating in the electoral battle is his passion. Hasnu Ram Ambedkari at the collectorate in Agra on Friday to purchase nomination papers. (HT PHOTO)

Last year, he filed his nomination for chairman, Nagar Panchayat Kheragarh elections although it was rejected during scrutiny on account of his name missing in the voters list. As such, nomination of Hasnu for Agra and Fatehpur Sikri will be the 99th and 100th.

Claiming to have got the error in the voters list corrected, Hasnu Ram Ambedkari was in the collectorate here on Friday to purchase his nomination papers, although walking with a stick this time. Friday was the first day of nomination process for the third phase of polling.

‘I have purchased nomination papers both for reserved Agra Lok Sabha seat and Fatehpur Sikri (Agra Rural) and will contest from both seats this time,” he said , even as his lawyer prepared his documents for the nomination process .

Last year’s civic poll in Agra district was an exception because ‘perennial’ contestant Hasnu Ram Ambedkari was not in fray. However, by then, he had contested 97 elections although he lost all of them. Clearly, he belongs to the ilk that never says die and has no regrets about being the ‘most unsuccessful candidate’ of Indian democracy.

“I have contested elections 97 times, always to lose. I do not even mind losing my deposit almost every time,” said Ambedkari and when asked about the logic behind this, he replied, “I am free to do as I wish. Voters might not vote for me but cannot stop me from contesting elections.,”

Even the family of Ambedkari has come to terms with his unusual wish to contest and lose elections. Bharat Raj Ambedkari, his son, said that his father pursued his passion and the family did not stop him.

‘He is at an age where we cannot overrule his wish. He has been like this throughout his life and bears no ill-wil -to anyone . He always took care of us and we respect what he loves and wants to do,” said Bharat Raj who is in building construction business.

“I worked as MNREGA worker. Sometimes also work as ‘munshi’ (clerk) for lawyers in Kheragarh tehsil. I have 4.5 bigha land which provides me some money . I save some money to contest elections and manage the expenses without seeking help from my five sons and five daughters (all married),” said Ambedkari who holds Swami Vivekanand in high regard.

“In the 1985 election, the Bahujan Samaj Party promised me a ticket and so , I even gave up my government job as collection ‘ameen’ (revenue staff) but the BSP went back on its word and on that day I decided to not contest election for any party but as independent ,” said the veteran election candidate.

He recalled the 1985 assembly elections from Kheragarh seat when as an independent, he was third on the list having got 17,711 votes, yet he lost his deposit.

While contesting assembly elections from Kheragarh assembly seat in 2007, Hasnu Ram got 252 votes while the winner got 46,829 votes. The number rose to 336 votes in 2012 assembly election for Kheragarh and he secured 725 votes while contesting 2017 assembly elections from Kheragarh, the assembly seat from which he was candidate again for the 2022 assembly elections and again lost deposit.

“I might reach the figure of 100 in contesting elections but it all depends on destiny as I am ageing now. Not to be left behind, my wife too has contested about 20 elections but lost all,” said Ambedkari.