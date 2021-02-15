IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Ahead of assembly polls, Sabarimala issue back on radar in Kerala
Kerala had witnessed large-scale violence and five shutdowns in 2018 after the Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all ages to the temple annulling an age-old bar on women of reproductive age. (HT PHOTO).
Kerala had witnessed large-scale violence and five shutdowns in 2018 after the Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all ages to the temple annulling an age-old bar on women of reproductive age. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Ahead of assembly polls, Sabarimala issue back on radar in Kerala

  • Nearly 50,000 people were booked at the height of the temple agitation three years ago and youngsters are running pillar to post amid a host of cases.
READ FULL STORY
By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:07 PM IST

With assembly elections just two months away political parties in Kerala are in a race to rake up the emotional Sabarimala Temple issue yet again but a majority of youngsters who participated in the agitation feel let down. Facing a litany of litigations and with no legal solution in sight they are a tad upset.

K Sabarinathan was 18 years old when he was arrested during a hymn-chanting protest in Kollam (south Kerala) at the height of the Sabarimala agitation three years ago. Later, police slapped two more cases against him. A graduate now, he can’t apply for a government job or go abroad since three cases are pending against him. Many youngsters like him are making frequent trips to the court these days as parties are busy raking up the issue in a bid to get votes.

A part-time secretary with a private firm PK Jayakumar (23) lost his job after he spent 14 days in Thiruvananthapuram central jail in connection with the agitation. Facing six cases, he was summoned five times last year by two courts-- to add to his woes the six cases are in four different districts.

Nearly 50,000 people were booked at the height of the temple agitation three years ago and youngsters are running pillar to post amid a host of cases. A regular at the hill temple Jayakumar said he never expected anything positive from the Communist government but pinned much hope on the BJP government at the Centre.

“The Centre is hiding behind mere technicalities and it wants to make the issue live again. Prime Minister Modi and then party chief Amit Shah had said that sacrifices of devotees won’t be wasted. We expected a positive move after Modi stormed back to power but nothing happened,” he said.

The state had witnessed large-scale violence and five shutdowns in 2018 after the Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all ages to the temple annulling an age-old bar on women of reproductive age. For the first time in the history of the state more than 50,000 people were booked in connection with the agitation and many jails were filled to the brim.

Three years have passed and the protestors are a worried lot because no legal solution is in sight and many parties that exploited the issue including the BJP are silent now. Worried, the Nair Service Society, a socio-cultural organization of upper caste Nairs, which took a proactive role during the stir has asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to withdraw cases against those who participated in the agitation. In the letter its secretary G Sukumaran Nair cited the plight of youngsters. But the government is yet to react. Though the Congress and BJP promised that all cases will be withdrawn once they assume power, protestors are not moved.

“Since review petitions are pending before a larger bench of the apex court the Union government can’t take a decision now. The state government’s affidavit in the court to change the custom is still pending before the court. I am facing more than 200 cases,” said BJP state president K Surendran adding that party will withdraw all cases once it assumed power in the state. A distant third runner in the state, protestors know that it won’t happen in near future.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy had written a letter to the CM last month asking him to approach the Supreme Court to speed up verdict and withdraw its earlier affidavit that favoured entry of women of all ages. In the letter Chandy also said the government’s affidavit created much confusion which ultimately led to the five- bench verdict in 2018.

But the government is treading cautiously this time—the Sabarimala flip-flop was one of the reasons for the drubbing of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the last general election in which it lost all but one of the 20 Lok Sabha seats. “We all know the issue is before the Supreme Court. Bankrupt Congress and BJP are raising it eying votes,” said state law minister A K Balan adding the government will go by the directive of the court.

But Bindu Ammini, one of two women who entered the hill temple three years ago making history, said she was worried that some of the progressive outfits have diluted their stance for vote bank politics. She said she expected a steady stream of women to the temple after her entry but it never happened and many who took bold positions now strand retracted.

Temple Timeline:

1990: Ban on productive women in Sabarimala was first challenged in Kerala High Court which in 1991 ruled that restriction was part of an age-old tradition. Upheld restriction on women between 10-50 age groups.

2006: Indian Young Lawyers’ Association filed a PIL in Supreme Court challenging the temple’s practice saying it was discriminatory and against gender justice.

2008: The issue was referred to a three-judge bench. Then Congress-led state government favoured status quo.

2016: The plea came up for hearing after eight years.

2017: A constitution bench was formed to hear the plea. The CPI (M)-led state government supported the entry of women.

2018: A five-judge constitution bench allows women of all ages to enter the temple. State witnesses widespread protest.

2019: The SC takes up 60-odd review petitions and entrusts the case to a nine-member bench.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Pakistani spouses of Kashmiri men addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Monday(Sourced)
Pakistani spouses of Kashmiri men addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Monday(Sourced)
india news

Pak spouses of Kashmiri men flag their plight, seek citizenship, travel papers

By Ashiq Hussain
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:55 PM IST
  • The group of women appealed to the governments of India and Pakistan to look into their issues from a humanitarian point of view because they have been unable to go home and meet families and relatives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana's home minister Anil Vij is seen in this file photo. (HT Photo)
Haryana's home minister Anil Vij is seen in this file photo. (HT Photo)
india news

‘Not subject to removal’: Twitter on Haryana minister Vij’s tweet on Disha Ravi

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:52 PM IST
Vij had tweeted in Hindi on Monday, saying that wherever seeds of anti-nationalism are found, they have to be exterminated from the roots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
india news

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Meerut, address ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ on February 28

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The Delhi CM, who also heads the AAP, will join a list of political leaders who have addressed the mahapanchayats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.ramesh pathania(MINT_PRINT)
Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.ramesh pathania(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to visit Russia from Wednesday

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The Ministry of External Affairs said this year's first visit abroad by the foreign secretary to Moscow signifies the importance India attaches to its close and friendly relations with Russia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
State Election Commission of Punjab on Monday ordered to conduct re-election in three polling booths of Municipal Council Patran and Samana in the district (PTI Photo)(PTI)
State Election Commission of Punjab on Monday ordered to conduct re-election in three polling booths of Municipal Council Patran and Samana in the district (PTI Photo)(PTI)
india news

Punjab's civic body elections: SEC announces re-polling in 3 booths of Patiala

ANI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • SEC said that repolling would be held on February 16, from 08.00 am to 04.00 pm and counting will take place on February 17.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police named three persons including the JD-U MLA in the FIR.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
Police named three persons including the JD-U MLA in the FIR.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
india news

Bihar police book JD-U MLA in murder case of former member of district board

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:13 PM IST
  • Police said a dispute over contract work appears to be the main reason behind the murder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala had witnessed large-scale violence and five shutdowns in 2018 after the Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all ages to the temple annulling an age-old bar on women of reproductive age. (HT PHOTO).
Kerala had witnessed large-scale violence and five shutdowns in 2018 after the Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all ages to the temple annulling an age-old bar on women of reproductive age. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Ahead of assembly polls, Sabarimala issue back on radar in Kerala

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:07 PM IST
  • Nearly 50,000 people were booked at the height of the temple agitation three years ago and youngsters are running pillar to post amid a host of cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi.
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi.
india news

SC panel on farm laws holds consultations with agri-professionals, academicians

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:31 PM IST
In a statement, the committee said it held a detailed discussion with academicians and professionals on Monday through video conferencing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a mid-level Delhi police officer, during the exercise, police noticed that every station had a large seizure of alcohol bottles and drugs.(Santosh Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)
According to a mid-level Delhi police officer, during the exercise, police noticed that every station had a large seizure of alcohol bottles and drugs.(Santosh Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Bihar police arrest bootleggers’ associates from Haryana in Muzaffarpur

By Ajay Kr Pandey
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:25 PM IST
  • Police said some of influential traders of IMFL from Haryana are running a big alcohol smuggling racket across the country with political patronage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has said that the government will be able to vaccinate people above 50 years of age in March. (ANI Photo)
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has said that the government will be able to vaccinate people above 50 years of age in March. (ANI Photo)
india news

18-19 Covid-19 vaccine candidates in pipeline, says Harsh Vardhan

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:04 PM IST
The minister also informed that 80-85% of frontline workers have been inoculated against the coronavirus disease so far even as an inoculation drive is ongoing across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Two associates of terror outfits LeT, TuM arrested in Kashmir

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:06 PM IST
During the preliminary investigation,the police found that these persons were involved in grenade lobbying incidents in Pulwama and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier on Saturday, Thackeray said a detailed probe will be conducted and those responsible will not be spared, six days after the woman allegedly died by suicide in Pune. (Getty Images)
Earlier on Saturday, Thackeray said a detailed probe will be conducted and those responsible will not be spared, six days after the woman allegedly died by suicide in Pune. (Getty Images)
india news

33-yr-old woman in Assam hospitalised after acid attack, accused arrested

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:05 PM IST
  • The woman who sustained burn injuries on the left side of her face and left shoulder has been admitted to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Modi had conveyed his condolences over the accident, also sending well wishes for those injured.(ANI)
Prime Minister Modi had conveyed his condolences over the accident, also sending well wishes for those injured.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: PM Modi approves 2 lakh ex-gratia for Jalgaon victims

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)(ANI)
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)(ANI)
india news

Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu created toolkit, say Delhi Police

By HT Correspondent | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Nitika Jacob has moved an urgent transit anticipatory bail before Bombay High Court. Delhi Police have already arrested Disha Ravi in connection with the toolkit case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DRDO on Friday flight tested the Rustom-2 medium altitude long endurance indigenous prototype drone
DRDO on Friday flight tested the Rustom-2 medium altitude long endurance indigenous prototype drone
india news

India’s Rustom-2 UAV gets massive upgrade, will soar to 27,000 feet in April

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:00 PM IST
  • DRDO's hard push to Rustom-2 is seen in the context of the continuing efforts to indigenously produce cutting-edge military equipment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP