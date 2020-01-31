As budget session begins, PM Modi says focus on economic issues

india

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 10:51 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he wants Parliament to discuss economic issues in a great deal in the Budget Session which began today.

Speaking before entering Parliament for the start of the Budget Session, PM Modi said, “This is the first session of 2020. This is also the first Parliament session of this decade. All of us should strive towards ensuring a bright future for the decade, and give it a solid foundation. This session will be focussed mainly on economic issues. I want that in both houses there are good debates on these issues.”

“We have focused on empowerment of women and the downtrodden. We will continue with that in this decade too,” he added

President Ram Nath Kovind will commence the proceedings of the session with an address to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament.

The President will deliver a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament at 11 am. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will also chair a meeting of floor leaders of Rajya Sabha at his residence today.

The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, meanwhile, led a protest of party leaders in Parliament on Friday against the Citizenship (Amendmen) Act or CAA, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) ahead of the Budget Session.

Party leaders held placards of ‘Save India’, ‘No to CAA, NRC’ and shouted slogans.

Sparks flew at the customary all-party meeting on the eve of the session on Thursday. National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally Shiromani Akali Dal, and the government’s steadfast supporter the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), turned the heat on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the meeting, according to people present who did not wish to be identified.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who joined the meeting midway, urged parties to discuss how India could harness the global situation to improve its economy. He also said that the government is ready to answer all issues in the House. Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi announced that the government intends to bring 45 bills and two ordinances - on insolvency and coal mining - apart from seven financial bills in the Budget Session.