Ahead of Cyclone Yaas, Odisha is ready with evacuation plans

Ahead of cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ heading towards Odisha, the state government on Friday asked officials at the Gram Panchayat level to ensure smooth evacuation of people residing in low-lying areas to safer places and asked fishermen not to venture out into deep sea from today.

Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena said a low pressure area is developing in the Andaman Sea and east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22 which may intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24 and may move north-westwards and reach Odisha and the West Bengal Coast around May 26 morning. “It is likely to make landfall between Sundarbans near north Odisha coast and Bangladesh. The exact path of the cyclone is not yet known, but by tomorrow it would be clearer,” he said.

Jena said all coastal districts are ready and officials at the Gram Panchayat level have been asked to ensure smooth evacuation of people residing in low-lying areas to safer places.

“By now, the fisheries department has brought back nearly all the fishermen out at sea except 39. We hope by tomorrow those 39 would be brought back too. We have adequate workforce for rescue and relief operations. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea from today,” said the SRC.

Jena further said the NDMA has asked all states to be prepared for the possible cyclonic storm. As part of preparatory measures, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Services have been sent to the districts likely to be affected by the cyclone.

Jena said all officials have been asked to bring down high mast lights installed at various locations in urban areas. Advertisement boards like billboards and hoardings will also be removed.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, has predicted heavy rainfall for several places including all six coastal districts of Ganjam, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Puri over the next 5 days. Besides, heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in several interior districts.

The Indian Coast Guard too, is closely monitoring the weather development and has initiated pre-emptive/preventive measures directing fishing boats to return to harbour for safety. Radar Stations of the Coast Guard in West Bengal and Odisha have also started transmitting weather warnings over VHF at regular intervals both in English and in vernacular language to alert Merchant Vessels and fishing boats operating at sea.