Ahead of her 100th birthday, Modi likely to visit mother over weekend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on Saturday likely to visit his mother, Hiraba, in Gandhinagar, where a road was named after her on Wednesday, ahead of her 100th birthday on June 18.

Gandhinagar mayor Hitesh Makwana said the 80-metre road in the Raysan area has been named as Pujya Hiraba Marg so that the next generation takes inspiration from her life. Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vadnagar has also organised programmes for the Prime Minister’s mother.

Modi is scheduled to visit Vadodara on Saturday to attend Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyaan and to lay foundation stones for 18 projects of the Indian Railways worth ₹16,369 crore, a state government statement said. He will inaugurate five railway projects constructed at a cost of Rs. 10,749 crore and lay foundations for 13 other projects worth Rs. 5,620 crore and the new building of the Bhartiya Gati Shakti University (National Rail Transport Institute).

The National Rail Transport Institute was established in 2018 in Vadodara to expand the railroad transport system and research works.