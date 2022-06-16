Home / India News / Ahead of her 100th birthday, Modi likely to visit mother over weekend
india news

Ahead of her 100th birthday, Modi likely to visit mother over weekend

Modi is also scheduled to visit Vadodara on Saturday to attend Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyaan and to lay foundation stones for 18 projects of the Indian Railways
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 10:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on Saturday likely to visit his mother, Hiraba, in Gandhinagar, where a road was named after her on Wednesday, ahead of her 100th birthday on June 18.

Gandhinagar mayor Hitesh Makwana said the 80-metre road in the Raysan area has been named as Pujya Hiraba Marg so that the next generation takes inspiration from her life. Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vadnagar has also organised programmes for the Prime Minister’s mother.

Modi is scheduled to visit Vadodara on Saturday to attend Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyaan and to lay foundation stones for 18 projects of the Indian Railways worth 16,369 crore, a state government statement said. He will inaugurate five railway projects constructed at a cost of Rs. 10,749 crore and lay foundations for 13 other projects worth Rs. 5,620 crore and the new building of the Bhartiya Gati Shakti University (National Rail Transport Institute).

The National Rail Transport Institute was established in 2018 in Vadodara to expand the railroad transport system and research works.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out