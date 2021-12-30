Ahead of New Year, AIIMS director Dr Guleria’s message on Omicron, pandemic

In his New Year message, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi director Dr Randeep Guleria advised people "not to panic, but to be vigilant" amid the rising cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus across the country.

"Let me take this opportunity to wish everyone a very happy, healthy, and prosperous 2022. As we move forward, it is important for us to understand that the pandemic is not over, yet we are in a better position,” Dr Guleria said in a video message posted by AIIMS.

"We have a large number of people who are vaccinated, still we are witnessing increasing cases. Therefore, it is very important for us to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour including wearing masks, physical distancing, and avoiding crowds so that we do not have a super spreader anywhere," the AIIMS director said.

According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, India reported 781 Omicron cases across 21 states and Union territories until Wednesday. Delhi accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (283), followed by Maharashtra (167), Gujarat (73), Kerala (65), Telangana (62), Rajasthan (46), Karnataka (34), Tamil Nadu (34).

These states are followed by Haryana (12), West Bengal (11), Madhya Pradesh (9), Odisha (8), Andhra Pradesh (6), Uttarakhand (4), Chandigarh (3), Jammu and Kashmir (3), Uttar Pradesh (2), Goa (1), Himachal Pradesh (1), Ladakh (1) and Manipur (1).

Dr Guleria said the current data shows the Omicron variant is a mild one and doesn't cause a significant fall in oxygen saturation, therefore, the requirement of oxygen may not be that much.

Guleria also requested people not to waste oxygen cylinders and medicines which had happened earlier this year when the nation was facing an oxygen crisis.

"We as a nation are now better prepared to manage any surge in the cases that may happen because of the possible new wave. So, I would like to reassure everyone that don't panic but you have to be vigilant. Make sure that you don't become a part of the chain of spreading the infection," he added.

States across India have stepped up Covid-19 containment measures against the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus with Goa and Rajasthan imposing a fresh set of restrictions, including a night curfew and limiting access to public places.

The Centre on December 21 asked states and Union territories to step up scrutiny of Covid-19 infection trends and consider steps such as night lockdowns and bans on large gatherings if more than 10 per cent of all tests in a week turn positive or if the occupancy of hospital beds breaches 40 per cent of capacity.